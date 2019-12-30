Bigg Boss 13: Did Rashami Desai Stalk Sidharth Shukla Till Goa?

A Caller Questions Sidharth

Recently, the makers shared a promo in which the caller was seen asking Sidharth, "Jab Rashami Desai ko show shuru hone ke pehle sorry bol chuke the, toh show mein jhagadne ki kya zaroorat hai?"

'Rashami Ji Ne Pitara Khola Hai'

Sidharth replied, "Rashami ji ne pitara khola hai," and Rashami interrupts, "Jhoot bol raha hai." Sid then asked, "Aap bhul gayi kya?" The actress then claimed that they didn't get along well at all (Hamari aapas mein bani hi nahi hai).

‘Peeche Aati Hai Kudh Goa Tak Pahunch Gayi Thi’

Sidharth got angry with Rashami's statement and said, "Apko batau kab-kab bani hai, kya-kya bani hai.... Nahi na?" Sid was furious as he felt that she was yet again digging into the past. He is then seen walking away and saying, "Peeche aati hai kudh Goa tak pahunch gayi thi (The day I start spilling beans of our past relationship, then it wouldn't be good for you. She stalked me once till Goa)!" The actress says, "Kutte bhonte hain toh AC gadi mein nikal jana chahiye."

Throwback! Rashami Took First Ride In Sid’s New Car

Although the back story of Goa is not known, Spotboye had earlier revealed that Sid and Rashami were extremely close when they were working together on DSDT. A source close to the show revealed to the portal, "The couple was so passionate about each other at that time that when Sidharth bought a new car in 2016 and got it on the sets it was Rashami who took the first ride in his car."

Rashami & Sid Holidayed In Lonavala!

The source further added, "Not only that, the two also went to Lonavala for a three day holiday, driving the same car. They of course wanted to celebrate Sidharth's latest asset."

Well, now, you can guess ... what and why Sid got angry with Rashami!