Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Upset Over Wedding Reports; Koena Mitra Among 6 CONFIRMED Contestants

Rashami Desai Extremely Upset With Wedding Reports

Rashami said, "I have been hearing a lot, I have been upset for some reason, and I have rights to be upset. They (rumourmongers) decide my wedding and I think that they will decide about my kids as well. Who am I then?"

The Actress Says…

"I am today's girl and I have all rights to roam out with whomever I like. Marriage is a beautiful thing. I have grown and learnt a lot of things with my experience and if I ever want to marry, why will I hide it. I don't see any reason to hide it from the people with whom I have been with. I will definitely share it with you."

Rashami Requests Media Not To Hurt By Spreading Rumours

She also added, "Please, it's a request that yesa kuch na kare jisse maan dukh ho jaye. As a woman, I have struggled a lot and I will not do such a thing. Please don't hurt me. I am a mature woman and please ask me before spreading such rumours."

Rashami & Arhaan Are Friends

The actress had earlier told IWMBuzz that she and Arhaan are ‘thick friends' and often meet. She says, "It is sad that without bothering to verify the truth, people go to the extent of speculating of something as precious as wedlock. This is a bit too much. I am kinda heartbroken about the same."

6 Confirmed Contestants

Meanwhile, there are reports that Bollywood actress and ‘Saki' fame Koena Mitra will be locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Apart from Koena, Siddharth and Devoleena, Rashami, it is being said that Aarti Singh and Dalljiet Kaur will be seen in the Bigg Boss 13 house.