Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Upset Over Wedding Reports; Koena Mitra Among 6 CONFIRMED Contestants

Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on September 29. Bigg Boss 13 has been hitting the headlines regarding the contestants list, and Uttaran actress Rashami Desai is one among them. It was said that the actress will get married to her alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan in the Bigg Boss 13 house. At a recent event, Rashami seemed distraught with the report and denied the same.
Rashami said, "I have been hearing a lot, I have been upset for some reason, and I have rights to be upset. They (rumourmongers) decide my wedding and I think that they will decide about my kids as well. Who am I then?"
"I am today's girl and I have all rights to roam out with whomever I like. Marriage is a beautiful thing. I have grown and learnt a lot of things with my experience and if I ever want to marry, why will I hide it. I don't see any reason to hide it from the people with whom I have been with. I will definitely share it with you."
She also added, "Please, it's a request that yesa kuch na kare jisse maan dukh ho jaye. As a woman, I have struggled a lot and I will not do such a thing. Please don't hurt me. I am a mature woman and please ask me before spreading such rumours."
The actress had earlier told IWMBuzz that she and Arhaan are ‘thick friends' and often meet. She says, "It is sad that without bothering to verify the truth, people go to the extent of speculating of something as precious as wedlock. This is a bit too much. I am kinda heartbroken about the same."
Meanwhile, there are reports that Bollywood actress and ‘Saki' fame Koena Mitra will be locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Apart from Koena, Siddharth and Devoleena, Rashami, it is being said that Aarti Singh and Dalljiet Kaur will be seen in the Bigg Boss 13 house.
