Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Wants To End Her Relationship With Arhaan Khan?

Arhaan Khan has returned to the house of Bigg Boss 13, and the show watchers are wondering if he will propose to Rashami Desai. But the latter seems to be in two minds about her relationship with Arhaan, and is contemplating whether to continue it. In the latest promo video, Arhaan and Rashami are discussing the status of their relationship, and it looks pretty emotional.

After he got evicted, Arhaan had said in his post-eviction interview that he would propose to Rashami if he returned to the house. Now that he has returned, things don't seem to be going according to his plan.

Arhaan had made a few demeaning statements about Rashami, which left her heartbroken. During a conversation with Shefali, Arhaan had claimed that Rashami was bankrupt before she met him, and he raised her to the level she is now. Salman Khan, Rashami's brother Gaurav Desai, and Kamya Punjabi had lashed out at him for this statement. Even Hina Khan had asked Rashami to not make another mistake.

In the video, Rashami confronts Arhaan about the statements he made about her and seems to suggest that since their relationship is just beginning, it may be better to end it there.

Rashami tells Arhaan, "There are so many complications in life and want to get out of them one by one. I don't want to get into complication again. The way you projected it was absolutely wrong. You are disturbed and I am more disturbed than you." She adds, "There is no one who loves me and even you are aware of the same."

Support is pouring in for Rashami from social media. Many fans are cheering her on through this rough time.

