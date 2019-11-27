    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Wasn't Happy Doing Steamy Scene With Siddharth Shukla!

      Recently, viewers witnessed Bigg Boss 13's enemies Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai recreating a romantic scene from their show, Dil Se Dil Tak while Shehnaz Gill was seen shooting the video. #SidRa's sizzling chemistry and hot performance impressed Bigg Boss fans. Though the task went amazingly well, Rashami wasn't happy with the steamy scene! She was seen confessing about the same to her friend, Paras Chhabra.

      After the task, Rashami was seen in the kitchen and looked upset. When Paras asked as to what upset her suddenly post a sizzling performance, Rashami said, "There was a scene near the mirror, where Siddharth and I had to kiss the mirror from two sides. While I thought that they were going to kiss on the cheeks, we ended up sharing a lip-to-lip kiss."

      Upon hearing this, Paras said that it was absolutely fine as it was a part of the task and, moreover, they did not share a real kiss and it was via a glass mirror.

      Although Paras tried to convince her about the scene, Rashami remained conscious and was wondering as to how the makers would have shown the same on air. Paras tried to calm her down and said that SidRa fans might be happy seeing the scene.

      Bigg Boss viewers must be aware that Rashami and Siddharth do not share a good bond in the house. They are often seen fighting. Recently, Sid also had an argument with Rashami as she gave him a burnt paratha. Paras was surprised to see the paratha and told Mahira, "Itni kya dushmani."

      Well, we wonder why Rashami even agreed to do the task (steamy scene) with Sid, when she wasn't okay with it! What's your view on this? Hit the comment box to share your views.

