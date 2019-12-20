Bigg Boss 13 - Rashami Desai’s Rakhi Brother Mrunal Jain Is Concerned About Her Well-being

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s relationship has gone through many ups and downs in the glasshouse. Ever since host Salman Khan revealed Arhaan has a child from his previous marriage, the couple has witnessed a barrage of controversies. The two are constantly seen discussing their relationship on the show whilst getting upset with one another.

In an episode last week, Rashami Desai's brother Gaurav was seen in the house as part of the task. He slammed Arhaan for tarnishing Rashmi's reputation and financial credibility with his comments on the show. And now, in an interview with SpotboyE, Rashami’s rakhi brother Mrunal Jain has opened up about his concerns with respect to Rashami’s wellbeing.

Jain who has worked with Rashami earlier in Uttaran said, “She needs me or her brother Gaurav, I am sure she has a lot to say. I want to go and hug her. I want to go and hold my sister. I bet, she's going through a lot. I am not thinking anything about Arhaan. I am just thinking about Rashami. I can read her face."

On being quizzed about his feelings with respect to her relationship with Arhaan Khan, Mrunal stated, "As of now, I am not okay with it. But let me have a conversation with her for 10 minutes before I come out with my final take."

He also confessed to have been in the dark with respect to Rashami seeing Arhaan. “Look, there is always that one thing which you don't know about your near and dear ones- since every human likes to keep certain things to only him/herself. And this was one such. I don't think that even Gaurav knew about it,” he added.

It will be interesting to see if Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship will survive the test of time.

