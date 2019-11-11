Bigg Boss 13: Real Reason For Tehseen Poonawalla's Exit Is NOT Because He Got Fewer Votes!

Tehseen Poonawalla Exited Bigg Boss Due To A Prior Political Commitment

Tehseen's wife, Monica Vadra Poonwalla took to Instagram to justify her husband's exit from the Bigg Boss 13 house. She wrote, "Thank you guys for all the love & support! Due to prior political and legal commitments pertaining to Ayodhya matter and the current political scenario in the country, despite all his popularity inside the BB house Tehseen Poonawalla has to abruptly leave his wonderful journey with Bigg Boss 13 tonight and has been asked to be evicted & head back into the political zone!! Xx." - (sic)

Tehseen Had The Most Wonderful Time On The Show

When Tehseen was asked about his wife's post, he told IE, "I cannot talk about it. I am under contract and cannot reveal anything about it at this time. All I can say is that I do not regret anything. I had the most wonderful time on the show. Everyone was really nice to me."

Tehseen On His Fight With Asim

The political analyst's fight with Asim Riaz was most-talked about. Many slammed him for bullying Asim. Regarding the same, he said, "It's shocking that people took it as free publicity. Why would anyone do that? It was a minor thing and we resolved it soon. However, I did apologise to him in case I was harsh. So I don't know why it is being blown out of proportion. People are just trying to milk the situation and gain some footage for themselves."

On Hindustani Bhau

It has to be recalled that Hindustani Bhau made fun of Tehseen. Regarding the same, the latter said that he was not bothered about how Bahu made fun of him. The political analyst also added that he would never joke about anyone's physical appearance.

He Has No Regrets Doing Bigg Boss

He further stated that he has no regrets doing the show and was happy with his short stint. Tehseen also said that he had a good experience and came out with dignity.