Bigg Boss 13: The REAL Reason Why There Will Be No Commoners; Salman To Shoot The Show In Mumbai!

Commoners With Fake Identity Create Problem For Bigg Boss Makers!

Regarding why the makers are not getting commoners, a source told IBTimes, "The upcoming season will only cast popular names from the industry. We are not going to welcome commoners this time. The concept of a common man is good but this is creating problems for us to cast good names from the industry."

Celebs Not Interested To Share Screen Space With Commoners!

"No Bollywood celebrity is interested to share screen space and test their patience on camera and even the same response comes when we approach big names from the television industry. Popular actresses like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bharti Singh and Prachi Desai said no to the show for the same reason. But chances are they may sign the show this year."

Celebs Refused To Be Part Of Bigg Boss Even When They were Offered Huge Money!

According to the report, last year, the makers of the reality show tried to get controversial celebrities on the show and had even offered huge money, but they refused. Also, it is being said that the commoners, who enter the house with fake identity create problem to the makers.

The Source Added…

"Last year, we could not bring big names from television or Bollywood industry. So, our show didn't do well. The makers wanted Danny D (porn star) and controversial drama queen Mahika Sharma to enter the house. They were offered the biggest deal but they didn't agree to stay with commoners. And lastly, commoners come to us with fake identity which later gets exposed by media, and we are blamed to be scripted."

Bigg Boss 13 To Be Shot On Marathi Bigg Boss Set!

Also, this time, the set will be in Mumbai and not Lonavala, reason for the same is Salman Khan's film Inshallah. A source was quoted by The Asian Age as saying, "The sets will replace the ones where season 2 of the Marathi Bigg Boss will be shot."

Marathi Bigg Boss Set Will Be Modified For Hindi Version

"Mahesh Manjrekar, who is also Salman's dear friend, hosts that show and suggested Salman to have a look at the sets that they have created for their second season at Film City. Salman loved the idea and so now they will be modifying it a bit more and will use the same set for the Hindi version as well. The shooting is scheduled to begin a few days after the shooting of the Marathi version ends."