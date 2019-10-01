Bigg Boss 13 Is Disappointing & Irritating; Contestants Seem Desperate For Footage!

Contestants Desperate For Footage

Almost every contestant in the house seemed desperate for the limelight. Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz got into an unwanted and loud fight. Although Shehnaz Gill seemed cute, she was seen showing off her talent (singing) on the first day itself and so did Asim! Sorry to say, but, Abu Malik singing was quite irritating.

A Few Contestants Are Almost Invisible

A few contestants were conscious as to how they look (this happens every season though). Some contestants like Koena Mitra and Shefali Bagga were almost invisible.

Ameesha’s Entry Is Not At All Happening!

We understand that Ameesha's introduction as maalkin was to spice up the show and set the stage on fire with her hot and sexy dance moves, but it was a little too much! Ameesha's entry every 15 minutes was irritating.

Games Are Irritating & Boring

The games - ration task, where the contestants had to pass items by mouth; and ‘maalkin chahti hai' task, where the boys went shirtless and the girls were seen writing bad qualities about them on their bodies - were boring!

Fan Comments

Well, not just us, even the viewers agree with us! They too feel that the first episode was boring and not at all entertaining. Here are a few tweets:

@Shirin_Afruj: "Bed Friend Forever" Most Disgusting Concept Of Bigg Boss seasons Ever... Game Khelne aye Hai Honeymoon Pe nhi....🤷 Family Show ko Family Show Hi Rakho.... Please #BiggBoss13. - (sic)

Amu & @InMyOwnBubble

Amu ❤😍😘: #AmeeshaPatel apni films jaise #BiggBoss13 ko flop kar ke hi maanegi. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss throw her out😒 #BiggBoss13 #BB13. - (sic)

@InMyOwnBubble_: #AmeeshaPatel's entry every 15 mins once & the useless tasks she gives is spoiling the charm of #BiggBoss we are supposed to vote for the contestants not for Malkin she is getting more screen space than the contestants😕😕 #BiggBoss13 #BB13. - (sic)

@hprneet143 & @being_omega

@hprneet143: Paras😣 He is too irritating and a damn dirty player... Jealous person 🐒 Paras is so jealous of Asim😐 creating fight unnecessarily nd he is so rude 😾 #ParasChhabra is SO MUCH CUNNING #BB13 @BiggBoss #BiggBoss13. - (sic)

@being_omega: Jab bhi tu raste p jayegi accident karwayegi. #AmeeshaPatel . Wdf was that. Eliminate him for those lyrics only. #AbuMalik @BiggBoss. - (sic)