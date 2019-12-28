Bigg Boss 13: Rohit Shetty Enters The House; Sidharth Shukla Cries Like A Baby

Rohit Shetty will soon be seen in an episode of Bigg Boss 13 this weekend. The Sooryavanshi director will be seen mending things between arch-rivals Asim Riaz And Sidharth Shukla. The warring duo has been constantly fighting in the house.

For the uninitiated, the two of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13 started out as friends. But as the season progressed, their friendship went downhill. The duo has refused to let their egos aside and reconcile with one another for the longest time. Sid and Riaz's fights have become unstoppable and a constant recurrence on the show.

And now, Bigg Boss brings in a special guest in the form of director Rohit Shetty to try and mend their friendship. In the recent promo released by the channel on social media, the Singham director is seen entering the glasshouse from the captain’s room. He then wakes up all the contestants and makes them gather in the living room. Later he asks the other contestants to go inside barring Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

He asks Sidharth about his anger and Asim about why he feels the makers are biased towards Sidharth Shukla. The filmmaker is seen trying his best to mend the differences between Sidharth and Asim. Shetty is seen making them sit together and whilst explaining to them about their friendship.

But Asim starts arguing while Sidharth Shukla is seen crying like a baby. Rohit tries to stop Asim from arguing in the new promo. It will be interesting to see if this will mark the beginning of new mended relations between Asim and Sidharth.

