    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13: Salman Bashes Rashami; Asks Makers To Get Other Host As He’s Not Ready For This Sh*t

      The most awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episode is here! Lot of things happened this week and Salman Khan will be reviewing the same. But, the latest promo suggested that Salman is extremely angry with Bigg Boss 13 contestants! He can be seen asking the Bigg Boss makers to get some other host as he is not ready for this sh*t.

      Sidharth & Rashami’s Fight Takes An Ugly Turn

      As per the latest promo of Weekend Ka Vaar, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai continue to fight. In the video, Rashami is seen calling Sidharth, 'gunda', and saying, "Tere ghar mein khada hai tu." She even throws coffee on him. This makes Sid furious and he too does the same.

      Salman Watches The Fight

      While Arhaan fights on behalf of Rashami, Sid rips Arhaan's shirt apart. Shehnaz and Vikas try to stop Sid. Rashmi says too many things, while the housemates try to control Sid. Salman would be watching all these on MiTV.

      ‘Mein Show Se Upar Apne Aap Ko Rakthi Hun’

      Rashami tells Salman, "Yeh doh kaudi ki soch rakhne wala admi. Agar yeh mujhe bolega, mein show se upar apne aap ko rakthi hun. kyonki mein iss *** ko bardaash nahi kar sakthi."

      Salman Lashes Out At Rashami

      While Salman says, "Rashami, what's wrong with you? Mad you are! You are disgusting. Is that what you want to hear? Yese loog mein apne ghar mein nahi rakhungi," Rashami is seen weeping.

      The Actor Says He’s Not Ready For This Sh*t

      The Dabangg actor is angry to watch all these and said, "You guys want to extend the season for five weeks, then i think you should get another host for that. Because i am not ready for this sh*t."

      Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 2:38 [IST]
