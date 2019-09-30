Bigg Boss 13: Salman Chalet Is Elegant & No Less Than A Masterpiece; See PICTURES

Salman Khan’s Chalet

Every year, art director Omung Kumar weaves his magic to give Salman Khan's chalet a surreal look and this time around too, it's no less than a masterpiece. (In Picture: Salman's Bedroom)

Salman’s Chalet Has Wood & Beige Interiors

As you rest your eyes on the interiors, you find generous wooden accents and Salman Khan's portraits. Adorned with colour tones of beige, off-white and brown, the beautiful walls enhance the space and accentuates the warm atmosphere. (In Picture: Garden Area)

Salman’s Living Room

While one side of the living room has wooden slats, panels and a life-size artwork of the superstar, the other half opens into a cosier kitchen space with captioned wall hangings.

The Bedroom

The bedroom area exudes pastel tones coupled with wooden curations and bespoke image portraits of Salman Khan.

Garden Area

The actor is known for his love for outdoor seating and hence the open expanse adjoining the house has been designed gracefully with more subtle tones. A gazebo and a fountain have also been erected to complete the look.

In Picture: The Kitchen

All elements have been put together to give the chalet a contemporary feel and elegance. The host is certain to find comfort in this house filled with a zesty vibe and neutral hues.