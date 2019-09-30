English
    Bigg Boss 13: Salman's Chalet Is Elegant And No Less Than A Masterpiece; See PICTURES

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Bigg Boss 13 is all set to make your evenings voyeuristic and entertaining as the celebrity contestants have already made their way to the house to keep you entertained. But it's not just the contestants who will find a new abode, but also the show's host Salman Khan. What is popularly known as his chalet, this house is the star's private space built next to the sets of the show.

    Salman Khan’s Chalet

    Salman Khan’s Chalet

    Every year, art director Omung Kumar weaves his magic to give Salman Khan's chalet a surreal look and this time around too, it's no less than a masterpiece. (In Picture: Salman's Bedroom)

    Salman’s Chalet Has Wood & Beige Interiors

    Salman’s Chalet Has Wood & Beige Interiors

    As you rest your eyes on the interiors, you find generous wooden accents and Salman Khan's portraits. Adorned with colour tones of beige, off-white and brown, the beautiful walls enhance the space and accentuates the warm atmosphere. (In Picture: Garden Area)

    Salman’s Living Room

    Salman’s Living Room

    While one side of the living room has wooden slats, panels and a life-size artwork of the superstar, the other half opens into a cosier kitchen space with captioned wall hangings.

    The Bedroom

    The Bedroom

    The bedroom area exudes pastel tones coupled with wooden curations and bespoke image portraits of Salman Khan.

    Garden Area

    Garden Area

    The actor is known for his love for outdoor seating and hence the open expanse adjoining the house has been designed gracefully with more subtle tones. A gazebo and a fountain have also been erected to complete the look.

    In Picture: The Kitchen

    In Picture: The Kitchen

    All elements have been put together to give the chalet a contemporary feel and elegance. The host is certain to find comfort in this house filled with a zesty vibe and neutral hues.

