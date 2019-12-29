Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Enters The House To Teach A Lesson; Receives A Surprise From Makers

After celebrating his birthday, Salman Khan is back on Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar. The housemates this week have refused to do the household chores under Shenaaz Gill’s captaincy. A furious Salman decides to teach them a lesson and enters the glasshouse. He is then seen cleaning the toilet and the kitchen, leaving the housemates utterly embarrassed. Shehnaaz Gill, Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz and all the contestants apologize profusely to Salman for their behaviour.

The BB house was in a bad shape and host Salman chose to lead by example. On his entry, the housemates are initially excited. But to their utter shock, he moves wordlessly to the kitchen and starts cleaning it. In the promo video, Shehnaaz is seen asking everyone, “Meri captaincy me hi karna tha ye sab.” Finally, after exiting the house and resuming the host duties, Salman schools the housemates and reminds them that they are being watched by the entire world.

The superstar with Bigg Boss 13, has completed 10 years as the host of the show. Later in the episode, the makers surprise him with a beautiful compilation of his memorable journey. A promo video of the same from tonight’s episode was shared on social media by the channel.

Salman is seen getting emotional on watching the video filled with nostalgia. Bigg Boss jokes with the actor about him repeatedly wanting to leave the show. But deep down, it is indeed very close to his heart. BB says, “Apne aksar yeh baat dohrayi hai ki aap is show se juda hona chahte hai lekin hume bhi malum hai ki yeh show iske saath judi yaadien aapke dil ke kitne kareeb hai.”

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Thanks Fans, Bids Adieu To Bigg Boss 13; Reveals Her Top 5 Housemates