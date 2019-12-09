Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Extremely Angry; Says He Doesn’t Want To Be Part Of Such TV Shows

Anger, frustration and disappointment jutted out as Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan was furious with the behaviour of the housemates. The actor was seen revealing lies and hidden secrets of the contestants in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The previous week was full of drama, fights, aggression and some serious damage done to their health, which left the actor extremely upset at the Bigg Boss housemates. Instead of apologising, the contestants were seen giving their point of views. It is a known fact that Salman doesn't like negativity and the contestants when they take on him! This made Bhai so furious that he said he doesn't want to be a part of such TV shows where the contestants abuse and fight with each other.

This time, Salman was clear about his stance and managed to pull them up for the tasks that left a few with injuries. While Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma were seen locking horns to justify themselves over the doll task and the various personal attacks, Hindustani Bhau and Shehnaz Gill confronted each other about the insulting remarks that they had been making about each other. Having fought over various 'muddas' throughout this season, 'bodyshaming' disappointed the host the most as he felt that such behaviour was uncalled for and extremely demeaning. He was seen lashing out at the contestants and asking a few of them (who were aggressive during the tasks) to pack their bags and leave.

The Dabangg actor also revealed the hidden truths about Arhaan Khan's past. Rashami Desai, who wasn't aware of this, broke down and was at a loss for words to know such a big part of his life was under wraps for far too long. Salman was extremely upset with this and took the matter in his own hands - he entered the Bigg Boss house, consoled Rashami and was also seen counselling them on their relationship. He also expressed his utter disbelief and shock at Arhaan's deception, and asked them to address this immediately and revealed to them why he felt it was important to bring this up.

Well, this is not the first time that the actor threatened to quit the show due to its negativity. In the past too he had disagreements with Sapna Bhavnani, Imam Siddiqui, Gauhar Khan, Kushal Tandon, Siddharth Bharadwaj, Zubair Khan, Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga, but was back on the sets.

