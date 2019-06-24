Bigg Boss 13: You Will Be Shocked To Know How Much Salman Khan Is Charging For Weekend Ka Vaar?

Salman Khan Charging Rs 31 Crore Per Episode!

It has to be recalled that Salman had charged around 12-14 Crore per episode (Weekend Ka Vaar) in Bigg Boss 12, which is amount of what the actor gets for a movie! According to Koimoi report, for season 13, it is being said that the actor is charging whopping amount of Rs 31 crores for Weekend Ka Vaar episodes (Saturday and Sunday).

Salman Charging Over Rs 400 Crore For 26 Episodes

Within a time span of 26 episodes, Salman would be earning Rs 403 Crore in total. This makes up to around Rs 100 Crore more than the previous reason.

The Actor To Produce Bigg Boss 13

Well, the reason for this is that the actor is willing to expand his production business. After The Kapil Sharma Show and Nach Baliye, Salman now wants to collaborate with Bigg Boss makers (Endemol Shine & Colors TV).

The Khabri Tweeted…

"Bigg Boss 13 Salman khan Charging 400 Crores #BB12 Salman had charged around 12-14 crores per episode Now, for #BB13 it's going to be 31 croresper weekend (Sat-Sun), and within a time span of 26 episodes, the actor will be earning a whopping 400 crores in total! #BiggBoss13."