Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Stopped Midway By Creative Team During Weekend Ka Vaar? DEETS Inside

Bigg Boss 13 has been getting extremely interesting with each passing episode. During this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen unleashing his anger again over the behaviour of a few contestants. Salman is extremely miffed with the poor choice of words and actions displayed by Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla during the week. The duo has been seen fighting incessantly this past week in the glasshouse.

Well, according to a few sources, host Salman Khan was stopped midway during this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman was as usual schooling the warring housemates and making them realize their mistakes. He asked all of them to speak to him in the tone which they use with one another during fights. This is followed by something unusual taking place midway during the filming of the weekend episode.

If sources are to be believed, Salman got mighty miffed with Sidharth Shukla’s arrogant behaviour and derogatory comments towards co-contestant Rashami Desai. He begins to confront Sidharth about his questionable behaviour displayed this past week. But the creative team stopped him from doing the same for unknown reasons.

This is followed by some sort of discussion that takes place between Salman and the creatives. It is yet unknown if these scenes will make it to the final episode for the audiences to see. There would be some sort of editing that can be expected with respect to the above instance. There is already enough chatter taking place on social media about the show being biased towards Shukla.

According to a few reports, this week there might not be any evictions taking place on the show. Also, the shooting of the show was interrupted and delayed due to the arrival of some monkeys on the set. The shoot later resumed at Film City post the evacuation of the monkeys. All in all, it will be interesting to see what will unfold in today’s highly anticipated Weekend ka Vaar.

