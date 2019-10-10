Bigg Boss 13: Sanaya Irani, Sriti Jha & Other TV Celebrities Urge Fans To Vote For Dalljiet Kaur

Touted as one of the most sorted celebrities in the Bigg Boss 13 house, actor Dalljiet Kaur has been gaining support not only on the show but outside as well. While her fans have been rigorously voting for her, the actor's peers from the industry have also been showing their support on various social media platforms.

Her close friend, Sriti Jha took to Twitter to talk about how strong Dalljiet is. "She is the strongest personality. I've ever known in my life.. vote for her @kaur_dalljiet #Dalljietkaur #daljeetkaur @colorstv (sic)," she posted. Actor Shweta Tiwari also put up a story on Instagram where she posted a picture of Dalljiet, calling her, "Meri Sher!"

Other celebrities who have been encouraging fans to vote for Dalljiet include Sanaya Irani, who even sent a message for Dalljiet in the house, Teejay Sidhu, Kanika Mann, Pranitaa Pandit, Kushagre Dua, Rohan Gandotra, Vineet Raina, Abhishek Malik, Monica Bedi, Mugdha Chaphekar, Ribbhu Mehra and Ashish Bhatia.

Dalljiet has also been playing like a true sherni in the Bigg Boss 13 house and is also thought of to be the most balanced and fair celebrity by the other contestants!

