    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 13: Sanaya Irani, Sriti Jha & Other TV Celebrities Urge Fans To Vote For Dalljiet Kaur

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Touted as one of the most sorted celebrities in the Bigg Boss 13 house, actor Dalljiet Kaur has been gaining support not only on the show but outside as well. While her fans have been rigorously voting for her, the actor's peers from the industry have also been showing their support on various social media platforms.

      Her close friend, Sriti Jha took to Twitter to talk about how strong Dalljiet is. "She is the strongest personality. I've ever known in my life.. vote for her @kaur_dalljiet #Dalljietkaur #daljeetkaur @colorstv (sic)," she posted. Actor Shweta Tiwari also put up a story on Instagram where she posted a picture of Dalljiet, calling her, "Meri Sher!"

      Bigg Boss 13: Sanaya Irani, Sriti Jha & Other TV Celebrities Urge Fans To Vote For Dalljiet Kaur

      Other celebrities who have been encouraging fans to vote for Dalljiet include Sanaya Irani, who even sent a message for Dalljiet in the house, Teejay Sidhu, Kanika Mann, Pranitaa Pandit, Kushagre Dua, Rohan Gandotra, Vineet Raina, Abhishek Malik, Monica Bedi, Mugdha Chaphekar, Ribbhu Mehra and Ashish Bhatia.

      Dalljiet has also been playing like a true sherni in the Bigg Boss 13 house and is also thought of to be the most balanced and fair celebrity by the other contestants!

      Most Read: Bigg Boss 13: KARMA! Devoleena Who Had Mocked Shilpa Shinde For Kitchen Duties Gets Trolled

      More BIGG BOSS 13 News

      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue