Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Dey Makes Cheap Comments On Aarti Singh; Siddharth Shukla Supports Aarti

Bigg Boss 13 house is such that viewers will get to know the true colours of the celebrities. It brings the worst of them during the tasks. Recently, during the eviction task, Bigg Boss contestants Siddharth Dey and Aarti Singh got into a major fight. Dey called Aarti 'characterless' and made rude, bad and personal comments on her. This didn't go well with her at all and also her good friend, Siddharth Shukla.

Siddharth lashed out at Dey and this gesture of standing up for a woman's dignity was loved by fans. Netizens also lashed out at Dey for making derogatory comments on Aarti. Take a look at a few comments.

Gajal : That fucking #SiddharthaDey used unappropriate words for #ArtiSingh in national TV. Such a gutterchap and idiot person n now no girls are raising their voice against him just because he is there in their team . Such hypocrisy. #Arti gave right back to that loser ,#BiggBoss.

Nidhi: #SiddhartShukla Took stand For Girls Respect when everyone kept silence on #SiddharthaDey Cheap "Words" Even Ladies were silent too. And #RashmiDesai 😂😂😂Task ke baad bolengi. Inka Muh bas #SidharthShukla ke time open hota hai......Baaki time Ye maun vrat rakhti hain😏 #BB13.

Bhavna S: #SidharthShukla you are a true hero. The way you take a stand for your friends is so commendable. Tody was👏 Someone needed to tell off #SiddharthDey. For disgusting things said to #ArtiSingh. Surprised that none of the girls took a stand. Well done @sidharth_shukla#biggboss13#bb13.

@KVBarmy: So sad to see that in our world man like #SiddharthDey exist. But also happy that to end these man, man like #SidharthShukla exist. Har buri cheez ko khatam karnaye kaye liye ek achi bhi zaroor hoti hai. Proud of you Sid shukla for taking stand against this trash.#BB13.

(Social media posts are unedited)

