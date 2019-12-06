Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Down With Typhoid; Fans Trend #IAmWitSidShukla After Watching Him Emotional

Siddharth Shukla Down With Typhoid

As per an IANS report, Siddharth is on medication and has been advised rest. A source revealed, "He is under proper supervision. The makers are taking proper care of his food and other facilities."

Fans Concerned About Siddharth’s Health

After knowing about Sid's health, concerned fans took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. They are also trending #IAmWitSidShukla after seeing his emotional side. Read on to know why!

The Actor Nominated For Two Weeks

In the latest episode, the actor got into a major fight with Asim Riaz. He even got physical with him and Bigg Boss punished the former by nominating him for two weeks. This indeed would have upset the actor.

Siddharth’s Emotional Side

Post the incident, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor spoke his heart out to Shehnaz Gill and told her that the game will get tougher for him as he is now playing against 11 people and everyone has turned against him for some reason or the other. He assured her that if she flipped or changed sides, he won't be upset and that he would always understand her decision knowing that the game can get tougher and everyone has to survive.

Fans Trend #IAmWithSidShukla

Seeing this emotional side of the actor, fans trended #IAmWitSidShukla and #IAmWitSidharthShukla on Twitter. A fan (@dazzler_hike) wrote, " So sad to see how HMs r targetting single player .Cmn @BiggBoss @ColorsTV make him feel relief/rest Sid z not well. They wre mocking at his health. Whatt... d hell?? Humanity? #IAmWithSidShukla." - (sic)

Fan Tweets: @ChristineOstee2

"#IAmWithSidShukla This man knows how to well maintain his standard and thats the biggest quality that a celebrity can keep. He has the ability to stand alone and so he has the ability to lift the BB16 trophy alone💯. His thoughts may be different but he is not wrong at all." - (sic)

@RockVarshney

"#IAmWithSidShukla #IAmWithSidharthShukla #IAmWidSidShukla. @sidharth_shukla Real hero. No need any group. Running whole show alone. TRP king. Only because him bigg boss season 13 got hit in bigg boss history. Appreciate this man." - (sic)