Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla & Asim Riaz Fight; Bigg Boss To Punish Housemates For Falling Asleep

The captaincy task has led to many splits inside the Bigg Boss house, including that of best friends Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. After the task, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim and Siddharth try to confront each other as the former doubts Siddharth's strategy and leadership skills. Asim expresses his disappointment in Sid as a friend and hates the fact that he behaves authoritative and doesn't listen to anyone's opinion. This feedback doesn't go well with Sid and he tells Asim that he doesn't care about anything or anyone.

The next day, contestants wake up to the powerful song, 'Rang De Basanti'. Everyone dances and puts on their thinking hats and start their chores. Shehnaz Gill is seen joking about the task when Khesari Lal Yadav changes the topic and blames Shehnaz for not performing even after knowing that Asim needed support. The fight escalates and Asim gets involved in the argument blowing it out of proportion. Shehnaz taunts Asim on his duties while he taunts her about Sid. The fight gets ugly when Sid and Asim start pushing each other while Aarti Singh and Shehnaz support Sid. Later, Shehnaz and Aarti discuss Asim's insecure behaviour and how Sidharth and Shehnaaz's friendship is posing as an issue for him.

Even the 'best friends' Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai get into a spat over the latter's attitude towards her. Arhaan tells Paras Chhabra that he feels suffocated because of Rashami's tantrums.

Later in the day, a few housemates, including the captaincy contenders, decide to take a nap and do not wake up even after Bigg Boss plays the alarm. As a result, Bigg Boss asks everyone to assemble in the living area and he expresses his displeasure. He calls out the captaincy contenders as they are expected to ensure discipline and that the housemates are not dozing off during the day, but since they are unable to do it, Bigg Boss takes strict action.

Soon after, Vishal Aditya Singh says that it is unfair as only he is being targeted while others are getting a leeway. In the meanwhile, Rashami and Shefali Jariwala get into an argument over curd kept in the captain's fridge. Shefali does not budge while Rashami gets agitated and questions Shefali's captaincy skills.

Later in the evening Bigg Boss announces the luxury budget task called Bharat Pe Luxury Task where the house is divided into two teams - Team A with Sid, Shefali, Arhaan, Shehnaz, Himanshi Khurani and Bhau and Team B consists of Paras, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami, Vishal, Khesari, Mahira Sharma and Aarti.

There are two house shaped frames in the garden area and contestants have to fill the frame by colors the paper sheets on the table. The team whose house is complete will win the luxury budget, they can even try to destroy the papers and try to win. The teams discuss their strategy and decide that they will make the house and wait for the opponent team to make the first move to destroy. Shehnaz, who is known for being impulsive, attacks the opposite teams house.

What punishment will Bigg Boss give the contestants? Will Sid and Asim bury the hatchet? What will be the repercussions of Shehnaz's move?

