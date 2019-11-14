Bigg Boss 13 Unseen Undekha: Siddharth Shukla Can’t Compromise When It Comes To Sleeping

With yet another wild card entry of the handsome hunk Vishal Aditya Singh, the tables have turned inside the Bigg Boss house as both the groups are making sincere efforts to get the new member on to their side. Seems like even Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Shukla has taken Aarti Singh's suggestion seriously and is trying to be sweet towards Vishal. In the recent clip of Unseen Undekha, Siddharth is seen narrating details of how he got scared by Sana aka Shehnaaz Gill in the middle of the night.

Shehnaaz begins this funny yet serious conversation and points out to Sid, "Teko yaad hai, tu uth gaya tha aise kar ke ek baar." Recalling the incident, Sid starts sharing the incident with Vishal, who was not a part of the house during that time.

Sid narrates, "Haan ek din raat ko.... Abhi raat ko main beemar hun, theek hai, so gaya hun. Toh hai na Koena thi... ek Koena Mitra pata hai na? Woh hai na, aise baithi rehti thi. Toh ye baal neeche karke na, ye uska bhutiya woh dikhati thi, referring to Shehnaaz."

He further adds, "Masti karti thi aise and it used to be very funny. Matlab koi Koena ka Mazak nahi udaata tha, par bahut maza aata tha hasi aati thi. Abhi yaha pe TV nahi hai toh hum logo ka bahut time pass hota tha."

Sid goes on to explain the whole scene and says, "Ab ye raat ko aayi, ek din, humari baat cheet band ho chuki hai, aur main in logon ko gali deke bahar aaya hun, ki mujhe sone hai boss. Kyuki dekh, lights off hone ke baad na, that's our time to sleep. Toh apne ko zyada se zyada 8 ghanta milta hai sone ko. Main jab ghar pe rehta hun toh 10 baje so jaata hun, unless Saturday hai toh mera koi bharosa nahi hai. But on normal days, main 7-8 baje uth jaata hun, mera life cycle waisa hai. Ab yaha pe meko nahi sone mil raha hai, utna toh maine in logon ko bola, ab tumhari aawaaz nahi aani chahiye aur main bahar aagya sone."

He continues the monologue, as if not wanting anyone else to share these details, but himself. "Ab mujhe pin drop ki aadat hai, par chhodo who tum expect nahi kar sakte, lekin tum bahar baat kar lo, ye normal etiquettes hain. Toh cut two, main in log ko gaali deke bahar nikla hun abhii aur main aake leta. Ab thodi der main meko neend aa gayi. Aur maine hath bahar nikal rakha tha thandi hawa aati hai. Toh ye uss side se aayi. Abhi iske baal aise straight neeche, wahi Koena wale baal.. Ye aayi aise aur aisa hath rakha," and exactly imitates how Sana silently sat beside him.

Confessing that he seriously got scared, the tough man reveals, "Toh main na aise daar gaya, maine dekha saamne ye aisa baal rakh ke. Toh main chillaya, toh ye log sab hasne lag gaye. Main bola ye kya ho raha hai. Matlab sacchi main fatt gayi ye kya ho raha hai, matlab ekdum se aake. Toh fir ye uth ke chali gayi, toh mujhe laga ki thoda isko kharab laga. Ab maine kaha ab main ye jaake bahar kya hua ye sab main nahi karunga mereko sona hai mera sone ka time hai."

After this, Sid indirectly points out that he can't compromise when it comes to sleeping and comments, "Sone ke time pe no entertainment, tumko bura lag raha hai bhaad mein jao." Well, full points for being so honest Sid, the viewers will definitely like to see that softer side of yours even more after watching this clip.

