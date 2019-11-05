Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla To Be Thrown Out Of The House; #WeSupportSidShukla Trends On Twitter

BB Transport Service Task

As per the promo video, on Day 36, Bigg Boss announces the next captaincy task - BB Transport Service in which the contestants are divided into two teams. The task takes an intensifying turn and the contestants are seen throwing things at each other and behaving violently.

Siddharth Gets Aggressive & Pushes Mahira

During the task, Siddharth pushes Mahira so hard that she falls. While Mahira shouts at Siddharth, Paras tries to control her. Seeing their violent behaviour, Bigg Boss reprimands Siddharth for getting aggressive and directly evicts him.

Bigg Boss Throws Sid Out Of The House

In the promo, Bigg Boss says, "Jis prakaar Siddharth ne josh mein chheenajhapti ki who sarasar nindaniya hai. BiggBoss khud Sidharth ko ghar se beghar karte hain." - (sic). Well, this is just a trailer, we will have to watch today's episode to know what exactly happened and to see if Siddharth was really thrown out of the house!

Fans Trend #WeSupportSidShukla On Twitter

Meanwhile, many viewers feel that Siddharth isn't evicted and are trending #WeSupportSidShukla on Twitter. A few of them even feel that like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai, he will also be sent to the secret room. Take a look at a few comments!

Viewer Comments: @ashu_sidheart

"D man who has given his heart and soul to dis show 😒 #biggboss don't use sid for ur fucking trp and fake promos and create rubbish excitement 😠😠😠😠😠 #WeSupportSidShukla." - (sic)

@Simashah24

"I'm very positive without watching episode I can surely tell Sid won't go anywhere because he is TRP king 🤴 for BB show. He is pure heart ❤️ guy without playing Victim card ,he went so far and without him show is impossible. #WeSupportSidShukla." - (sic)

@IamH4rshBhatt

"I'm tweeting this again and Again #SidHearts❤️ Have faith BiggBoss can't evict their Most Dynamic Fierce Player who is on everyone's target. Voting lines are open Dont stop voting for #SidhartShukla #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #WeSupportSidShukla." - (sic)

Akassh Ashok Gupta

"Just for the record, #SiddharthShukla if evicted, will go to the Secret Room or if goes out of the house will be brought back as a wild card! I AM 100% SURE that he's a Top 3 Finalist! #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss." - (sic)

Aria Khan 🎬🏅

"Wtf!! I can't digest the fact that sid is evicted. I think we should not believe the promo. Guys keep on voting for him #SiddharthShukla x#BiggBoss13." - (sic)