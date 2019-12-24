Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Thinks Shehnaaz Gill Is Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss, the biggest reality show of all times has its own legacy when it comes to tricky twists and shocking surprises throughout the journey. And behind all the shockers is just one voice, a voice that controls the entire house. So who you think is Bigg Boss? In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha, Sidharth Shukla is seen revealing who the real Bigg Boss is and that too with proof.

The interesting conversation starts when Shehnaz asks Sidharth, 'Tune aaj subah kya bola tha mujhe? Sidharth immediately responds 'Kya? Maine kya bola tha? Han daal mere pe daal.'

Here, Shehnaz points out 'Bigg Boss kaun hai? to which Sidharth reacts 'Tu hai Bigg Boss'. Sidharth then claims that he can prove that Shehnaz is Bigg Boss and adds 'Nahi hai Bigg Boss ye? Validating his claim, Sidharth questions Paras, 'Dekh Season ke start mein kitne log the?'

Paras, who is trying to understand the connection answers '13'. Sidharth continues 'Fir kam hone the, second week mein kam hue? Nahi, second week mein kam nahi hue, flip maara. Fir baad mein flip maara.'

The cunning Vikas Gupta gets the reference and Sidharth goes on to mention 'Fir uske baad 3 log ko flip kar ke nikal diya. Uske baad 6 logo ko wapas daala fir 2 logo ko wapas se bulaya, ye bhi flip. Uske baad aur aagye, wapas flip. Abhi, nikalna tha but nahi nikala, flip! Toh fir hui ki nahi Sana.' After making his point, Sidharth makes eye contact with Shehnaz and comments 'Don't mess with me.'

Well, that's not it! Later in the clip, Shehnaz says that she is angry and disappointed with Sidharth and Sidharth mocks her back.