Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao & Boman Irani Grace The Stage

10:46 - Salman announces Siddharth Dey and Abu Malik are evicted from the show. Paras is safe. But Salman asks Siddharth and Abu to sit back down. He announces a surprise twist, and tells that only one of them will get evicted.

10:37 - Sidharth Shukla plays the shower game. He gives answers that most contestants agree with. Next, it is the turn of Shehnaaz and Devoleena.

10:35 - Shefali wins the power card. She gets the power to end the duty of any contestant in the house, including her own. She picks Shehnaaz's name and surprises everyone.

10:33 - Salman plays the 'Doll House' power card challenge with the contestants. Each contestant must pick the doll of a female contestant that they think is not deserving to be in Bigg Boss house, and paint its face black.

22:30 - Mouni gives the 'Odhini' challenge to Boman, Salman and Rajkummar. The three have to come up with creative ways of dancing with the odhani.

22:27 - The contestants greet Mouni, Boman and Rajkummar. Rajkummar hilariously imitates Shehnaaz.

22:25 - Rajkummar, Mouni, and Boman Irani are back on stage. It is Boman's first time on Bigg Boss. Boman reveals that Shehnaaz is his brother-in-law's favourite contestant.

22:12 - Salman plays a game with the contestants where they have to guess who has said something that Salman quotes. They have to spray snow from a can on those they think have said those things on them.

22:09 - Salman demands an impromptu dance performance from Sidharth Shukla. Shefali Bagga and Siddharth Dey join him.

22:07 - Salman tells the contestants that since they have been entertaining audiences all through this season, he has something special for them. The audiences get up and start grooving to 'Zingaat'. He does that to give a hint to the contestants to raise their energy levels in the house.

22:04 - Salman Khan welcomes Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao, who are there to promote their upcoming movie, 'Made In China'. The two make a stunning entry dancing to 'Odhani'.

In the Somvaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 today, Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani make an appearance on the show, promoting their film, 'Made In China'. In today's episode, two more contestants will be evicted from the show. Will it be Paras Chhabra, Abu Malik or Siddharth Dey.

