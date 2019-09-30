Bigg Boss 13 SPOILER: Ameesha Patel Gives Housemates A Task; Asim & Paras FIGHT, Courtesy Mahira!

Contestants Wake Up To The Song ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’

On Day 1, in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the housemates will be seen waking up to the song ‘Kaho na pyaar hai', indicating Ameesha Patel's entry to the house. She will be seen as the ‘maalkin' of the house.

Ameesha Gives The First Task To The Housemates

Ameesha will then be seen giving the first task to the housemates, i.e., to collect ration for the kitchen. The task is quite funny and at the same time difficult as the housemates will have to pass the items by mouth! This will indeed get the housemates way too close!

Bigg Boss 13 Contestants To Come Closer

Colors shared the video and captioned it, "Aaj aayegi maalkin @ameeshapatel9 lene contestants ki class, agar chahiye inhe #BiggBoss ka ration toh aana padega paas paas!" - (sic)

Asim Riaz & Paras Chhabra Get Into A Fight!

Also, model Asim Riaz will get into a major argument with actor Paras Chhabra! It has to be recalled that in the premiere episode, Asim was quite boastful. He tried to flirt with actress Mahira Sharma. But she bro-zoned him by called him ‘bhai' as they belong to the same place, Jammu and Kashmir.

Mahira Sharma Tries To Stop Asim

Apparently, after entering the Bigg Boss 13 house, Paras asks Asim not to start off the brother-sister drama already. This irritates Asim, who loses his cool and gets into a major argument. Mahira tries to stop Asim, but in vain.

Paras Calls Asim A Racist

Asim tells Paras that it takes a lot to come from Jammu and Kashmir. Paras asks him to stop repeating that he is from Jammu and Kashmir. He will be seen calling Paras, a racist!

Rashami Refuses To Share A Bed With Siddharth

Also, it has to be recalled that the contestants received colour-coordinated bands; those who got the same colour had to share their beds. They are called BFFs (Bed Friends Forever). Rashami and Devoleena had got the same band as that of Siddharth Shukla and had to share a bed. In the promo video, Rashami was seen refusing to share a bed with Siddharth.