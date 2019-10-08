Bigg Boss 13 Spoiler: Devoleena & Rashami Offended By Siddharth’s Tantrum; Hunt For Rani No 1 Begins

On Day 9, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants commence their new day inside the house with an energetic song 'Nagada Sang Dhol' indicating that something dhamakedar is in store for them today. This year to add an extra tedha twist in the game, Bigg Boss had assigned duties right from the first day and the housemates had to comply. But the kitchen duties seem to be creating an unrest inside the house and has become the biggest reason for the majority of fights and arguments.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is in charge of making breakfast for the housemates is extremely hurt by the behavior of the other contestants towards her. She has time and again made it clear that she is not the maid of the house and can't fulfill everyone's demand. She's laid a strict rule, that everyone has to be around when breakfast is being prepared and eat it together, but the housemates seem to be breaking this rule and irking Devoleena. She bursts out at them this time and an argument ensues.

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill team up to speak up about the usage of aata, whereas Paras Chhabra and Dalljiet Kaur try to sort out the debate on consumption of roti and chawal. Siddharth gets into an ugly fight with Devoleena and Rashami Desai where he starts criticising them on the size of the rotis being made. Devoleena and Rashami get offended by his tantrum and tell everyone that they shouldn't interfere in their duties.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss announces the second task of the week called Rani No 1. For the task, the entire house is turned into a kingdom where Bigg Boss is the king and the ladies of the house are his queens. All the queens are locked up in a dungeon near the garden area surrounded by pots with names of each queen written on it. The boys of the house are the guards and at the sound of, drumroll, they have to aim to grab the key hung in the garden area. Whoever reaches first, gets a chance to open the gate and can pull out a Queen from the dungeon. While doing so, the queen has to pick a pot of her opponent, who she thinks is not best suited to be the queen and throw it in the pool giving a valid reason for her decision.

The new task calls for new discussions and strategies. Everyone groups up and plots about winning the task. It will be interesting to see who will safeguard their pot and and get a chance to rule the bathroom.

Most Read: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Says The Actress Is God's Gift To Him; Reveals If She's Pregnant!