Bigg Boss 13 Nomination Task: Paras Nominates Himanshi And Supports Shehnaz; Arhaan Irks Siddharth

The viewers recently witnessed the first finale of Bigg Boss 13. Shefali Bagga, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai were eliminated. Also, their exit paved way for six wild card entries - Khesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawalla, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Zariwala and Arhaan Khan. While Himanshi is Shehnaz Gill's rival, Arhaan is not in favour of Siddharth Shukla. For the uninitiated, Arhaan is the alleged boyfriend of Rashami, who also doesn't like Sid. In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss announces the nomination task, during which Himanshi-Shehnaz and Siddharth-Arhaan get into heated arguments.

In a promo, Himanshi is seen revealing the real side of Shehnaz. The former revealed how Shehnaz insulted her and her parents. The next shot shifts to the kitchen, where Arhaan is seen questioning Sid if the onions have been cut for the vegetable that's being cooked. The former is also seen giving instructions to Sid, which obviously doesn't go well with Sid. Clearly, Sid is pissed with Arhaan's bossy nature.

Also, during the nomination task, Shefali nominates Shehnaz. Also, Paras Chhabra nominates Himashi and is seen asking her to sort out things with Shehnaz.

On the other hand, Arhaan nominates Sid, blaming him for groupism. He even calls Sid 'mukhiya of groupism'.

Meanwhile, the channel also shared a promo in which Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Jayaram Phatak is seen cracks jokes on his co-contestants, Paras and Tehseen Poonawalla. While he mimics Paras and calls him 'kekda' and cracks jokes about Tehseen's teeth, the housemates are seen bursting into laughter.

