Bigg Boss 13 Spoiler: Salman Asks Shehnaz, Asim & Siddharth To Pack Their Bags; Exposes Arhaan Khan

Salman Khan Lashes Out At The Contestants

Salman Khan will be lashing out at the contestants for performing the task aggressively and hurting each other. He will ask Rashamai Desai (who suffered a hairline fracture) if she wants him to send all the contestants home. He asks Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill and Hindustani Bhau (who behaved violently) to pack their bags and leave the house. The main gate of Bigg Boss will be shown open for 10 minutes.

Salman Advises Shehnaz Gill

As per BiggBoss.tak's post, only Hindustani Bhau gets up to leave the house, but the housemates stop him. Also, Salman will be seen advising Shehnaz Gill. He tells her that everyone loved her when she entered the house, now she is creating a problem for herself by behaving violently/aggressively.

Salman Exposes Arhaan Khan

As we saw in the promo, Salman will be seen exposing Arhaan Khan. As per the video, the Dabangg actor makes a shocking revelation that Arhaan is married and has a kid! Apparently, Rashami is not aware of this and looks shocked.

Rani Mukherjee Promotes Mardaani 2 On Bigg Boss

Rani Mukherjee will be gracing the sets to promote her upcoming film, Mardaani 2. She even asks Salman Khan about his promise of 'having a baby'. The duo will also be seen playing fun games on the stage.

Other Guests Of Weekend Ka Vaar Episodes

Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjarekar and Prabhudeva will be promoting their film, Dabangg 3 along with host Salman. Also, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria will apparently be seen promoting their upcoming show, Naagin 4. Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Salman Yusuff Khan will also be seen on the show.