      Bigg Boss 13 Spoiler: Siddharth & Koena Turn Doctors; Did Shehnaz Gill Faint During The Task?

      After the nomination task, Bigg Boss announced the first luxury budget task - Bigg Boss Hospital. As the viewers are aware, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants were divided into two teams - A and B. Team A included Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Dey, Aarti Singh, Koena Mitra and Asim Riaz, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Bagga, Dalljiet Kaur, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were in Team B. Abu Malik was the dean of the hospital. As soon as the siren rang, the doctors had to treat the patients. Yesterday, we saw Shefali and Paras (doctors), treating Sidharth and Asim (patients). In the upcoming episode, Rashami Desai will be seen announcing the continuation of the BB Hospital task. This time, Team A turn doctors, while Team B contestants are seen as patients.

      As per the latest promo, Siddharth will be seen discussing the strategy. He tells his team that they will have to choose two weak contestants and torture them by tying them with towels and ice slabs so that they give up easily.

      Later, Bigg Boss announces the commencement of the task and declares Siddharth and Koena as doctors, who choose Mahira and Shehnaaz as their patients.

      Siddharth starts tying Mahira's hands and legs with ice slabs while Koena applies the cream all over Shehnaz's face. As Mahira starts throwing tantrums, Abu instructs her to sit properly.

      Mahira and Shehnaz will be giving their best and refuse to give up. However, Mahira starts shivering. Also, Shehnaz doesn't respond for some time, which worries Dalljiet and Shefali, who run towards her to help.

      It has to be seen whether Shehnaaz really fell unconscious during the task or it was a trick to win the task.

