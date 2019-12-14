Bigg Boss 13: Sunil Grover, Hina-Priyank To Appear; Salman Khan & Rashami’s Brother Slam Arhaan!

Sunil Grover As Gutthi

Salman Khan's Bharat co-star Sunil Grover will make an appearance as Gutthi on the show. He shared a video and captioned it, "Gutthi is getting ready after long! Big boss ne bulaya hai! 🤗" - (sic). Also, as per the latest promo, Gutthi gets married to Salman.

Gutthi Marries Salman!

Colors shared the promo and captioned it, "Ho raha hai @BeingSalmanKhan aur Guthi a.k.a @whosunilgrover ka honeymoon😍 on #WeekendKaVaar! Dekhiye yeh special episode aaj raat 9 baje! Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan." - (sic)

Hina & Salman

Hina shared a few pictures snapped with host Salman Khan and captioned them, "And when Miss Khan met Mr Khan again.. So many topics and so many lessons out of those topics😉😉🤣you are super funny and witty @beingsalmankhan #RaanjhanaPromotions #RaanjhanaInBB13 @priyanksharmaaa." - (sic)

Kamya Lashes Out At Arhaan

As per the promo, Kamya and Gaurav lash out at Arhaan Khan for his statement on Rashami. Kamya tells Arhaan, "Aapne chahe Rashami ko wahan se yahan tak le aaye ho, lekin iss show ke hisaab se aapka bank balance zero hai. Pyaar aise nahi karte."

Hiten Calls Vishal ‘Dundhla’

Kamya further says, "I don't even want to show you the mirror." She also warns Rashami by saying, "Insaan ek baar galti karta hai life mein dobara nahi." Hiten gives Vishal Aditya Singh, 'confused' tag and calls him 'dundhla'.

Rashami’s Brother Slams Arhaan

Also, Rashami's brother seemed extremely upset with Arhaan. He tells Rashami (who was teary-eyed), "He (Arhaan) said on national television ‘Aap road pe the'. And my sister has never been on the road."

Salman Slams Arhaan

As per the latest promo, Salman was seen slamming Arhaan for his statement on Rashami. He asks him how could he talk about Rashami going bankrupt on national television and says that he looked quite stupid talking against her. Salman will also be lashing at Hindustani Bhau and saying, "Vikas Pathak (Bhau) ghar mein sirf sone ko aya hai kya."

Salman Makes A Call To Siddharth; Shehnaz Gill Unwell!

It is also being said that Salman will make a call to Siddharth Shukla, who is in the hospital. #BiggBoss_Tak tweeted, "For #SidharthShukla FANs. He is in Hospital & recovering very well. Salman made a Video Call & wished him. Also makers shown him special video of Audiences for birthday wishes & Speedy recovery. In last Salman announce Sid is week Safe hai & hospital m bhi." - (sic)

It is also being said that Shehnaz Gill has also fallen sick and she is being provided outside food.