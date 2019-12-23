BB 13: Sunil Says, 'I Don't Want To Do This Sh*T' In Salman Style Leaving Housemates In Splits

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Bigg Boss 13 house turned into a war zone, courtesy Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. From hurling abuses to making personal comments the duo took the fight to next level. Salman Khan tried to control the situation but ended up saying that he doesn't want to do this sh*t and asked the makers to get another host. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will continue today (December 23) as well, but this episode will be more fun and will probably have no more fights, all thanks to Sunil Grover! The comedian-actor will yet again enter the Bigg Boss house, but this time not as Gutthi, but as Salman Khan!

Yes, Sunil will enter the house as Salman and will be seen mimicking the Dabangg actor in a hilarious way leaving housemates in splits. In the latest promo shared by the channel, Sunil will be seen entering the house and declares in the superstar's style saying, " I don't want to do this sh*t," while throwing off his coat.

The Bharat actor is then seen playing the 'thappad' game with Sidharth and Asim. As the contestants reply to his questions, Sunil repeated Salman's dialogue which made everyone laugh.

In another promo share by the channel, Salman introduces Sunil as Bigg Boss' 'amanat (wife)'. Sunil entered the stage dressed as a woman, held Salman's hand and signed him to kiss it. An embarrassed Salman told the comedian that she is 'Bigg Boss ki amaanat' and cannot cross his limits!

Sunil as Bigg Boss' wife was then seen sharing her woes and said that she has been married to Bigg Boss for 13 years but hasn't met him ever. She shared how she is 'unmarried and untouched'.

