    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      BB 13: Sunil Says, 'I Don't Want To Do This Sh*T' In Salman Style Leaving Housemates In Splits

      By
      |

      In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Bigg Boss 13 house turned into a war zone, courtesy Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. From hurling abuses to making personal comments the duo took the fight to next level. Salman Khan tried to control the situation but ended up saying that he doesn't want to do this sh*t and asked the makers to get another host. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will continue today (December 23) as well, but this episode will be more fun and will probably have no more fights, all thanks to Sunil Grover! The comedian-actor will yet again enter the Bigg Boss house, but this time not as Gutthi, but as Salman Khan!

      BB 13: Sunil Says, I Dont Want To Do This Sh*T In Salman Style Leaving Housemates In Splits

      Yes, Sunil will enter the house as Salman and will be seen mimicking the Dabangg actor in a hilarious way leaving housemates in splits. In the latest promo shared by the channel, Sunil will be seen entering the house and declares in the superstar's style saying, " I don't want to do this sh*t," while throwing off his coat.

      The Bharat actor is then seen playing the 'thappad' game with Sidharth and Asim. As the contestants reply to his questions, Sunil repeated Salman's dialogue which made everyone laugh.

      In another promo share by the channel, Salman introduces Sunil as Bigg Boss' 'amanat (wife)'. Sunil entered the stage dressed as a woman, held Salman's hand and signed him to kiss it. An embarrassed Salman told the comedian that she is 'Bigg Boss ki amaanat' and cannot cross his limits!

      Sunil as Bigg Boss' wife was then seen sharing her woes and said that she has been married to Bigg Boss for 13 years but hasn't met him ever. She shared how she is 'unmarried and untouched'.

      View this post on Instagram

      Gharwalon ko hasaane @whosunilgrover ghar mein aaye @BeingSalmanKhan ka roop dhaaran karke! Lijiye yeh laughter dose aaj raat 10:30 baje. Anytime on @Voot. @Vivo_India #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan

      A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

      View this post on Instagram

      @whosunilgrover ban ke aaye aaj #BiggBoss ki pareshaan wife! Dekhiye unhe with @BeingSalmanKhan aaj raat 10:30 baje. Anytime on @Voot. @Vivo_India #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan

      A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

      Also Read: BB 13 Worst Episodes Ever! Rashami Appeared Irritating, Sidharth Looked Arrogant & Salman Biased!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue