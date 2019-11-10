Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Announces Tehseen’s Elimination & Vishal Aditya Singh’s Entry!

Paap Ki Potli

The episode started with 'Paap Ki Potli' task, where the housemates were asked who between Mahira Sharma and Siddharth Shukla have committed more sins. Most of them voted for Mahira. Then Salman Khan was seen trolling Mahira saying that people are complaining that they have to mute the channel as (her) voice is loud.

Siddharth Is Running The Show

Salman was also seen taking contestants to task as they showed too much of aggression in the task. He also said that every week the contestants have only one complain and that's about Siddharth. He says that the show seems to be running because of Sid.

Mahira Upset

Mahira gets upset as Salman took Sid's side. She was seen crying, while Salman tells her that there's no reason for her to cry and she shouldn't give him stupid reasons for her actions.

Gautam Gulati Questions Sid & Sana

Gautam Gulati called Sana and Siddharth and asked as to what happened to their friendship. While Sana says that she wants to patch up right away, Sid tells the reason why he was maintaining distance from her. He says that Sana is fickle-minded and was hurt when she took a U-turn (and went to Paras).

Salman Talks About Himanshi & Sana’s Controversy

Salman takes Sana to task for fighting with Himanshi. He tells Sana that what she did (trolling Himanshi when her song released and dragging their parents) was wrong. He also said that it was one-sided controversy. He says that Sana needs to learn about fine line between comedy and rude behaviour.

Tehseen Poonawalla Eliminated; Vishal Aditya Singh To Enter

Salman then announced about eviction. Initially, he teased Mahira, saying that she is eliminated. But later he announced that Tehseen Poonawala has been evicted. At the end of the episode, he also announced about the new entry and we get to watch glimpse of Vishal Aditya Singh's performance in the promo.

Fans Trend #BiasedHostSalman On Twitter

Meanwhile, viewers are not happy with the makers and Salman as they feel they are biased towards Sid and trended #biasedhostsalman, #BiasedBB and #IStandByMahira.