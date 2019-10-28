    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla Edges Out Rashami Desai To Become The Highest-Paid Contestant

      By
      |

      Till now, it was Rashami Desai who was the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. But, according to a Spotboye report, columnist Tehseen Poonawala, who made a wild card entry along with Hindustani Bhau and Khesari Lal Yadav, is reportedly charging Rs 21 lakh a week, thereby making him the highest-paid contestant on the show.

      Till now, it was Rashami Desai who was the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. But, according to a Spotboye report, columnist Tehseen Poonawala, whos all set to make a wild card entry along with Koena Mitra, Hindustani Bhau, Khesari Lal Yadav and Arhaan Khan, is reportedly charging Rs 21 lakh a week, thereby making him the highest-paid contestant on the show. Tehseen and Hindustani Bhau, internet sensation and YouTube personality recently made their wild card debuts on the show, and Tehseen even went as far as saying he will win the show. He also added that his strategy would be to provide some good fun and entertainment. We can say that Tehseen and Bhau are quite contrasting personalities. While Bhau is bold and controversial, Tehseen is known to lean more towards the intellectual side. They were soon joined by Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode when he made his wild card entry. Yadav sang a song to Salman and also made Salman recite a few lines in Bhojpuri. Khesari Lal Yadav dedicated a song to Salman Khan and also made Salman say a few of his dialogues in Bhojpuri. Before going into the house, Yadav said, Sir yeh ghar nahi, Kurukshetra lag raha hai. Main Krishna ki tarah jana chahta hoon. Koshish karunga ki kuch sabak de doon main. Nahi lenge toh chakra bhi chalaunga.

      Tehseen and internet sensation and YouTube personality Hindustani Bhau, recently made their wild card debuts on the show, and Tehseen even went as far as saying he will win the show. He also added that his strategy would be to provide some good fun and entertainment.

      We can say that Tehseen and Bhau are quite contrasting personalities. While Bhau is bold and controversial, Tehseen is known to lean more towards the intellectual side.

      They were soon joined by Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode when he made his wild card entry. Yadav sang a song to Salman and also made Salman recite a few lines in Bhojpuri. Before going into the house, Yadav said, "Sir yeh ghar nahi, Kurukshetra lag raha hai. Main Krishna ki tarah jana chahta hoon. Koshish karunga ki kuch sabak de doon main. Nahi lenge toh chakra bhi chalaunga." (sic)

      Koena Mitra and Rashami Desai's rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan are touted to be the other wild card entries.

      Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

