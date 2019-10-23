Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla & Rashami Desai’s Rumoured Beau, Arhaan Khan To Enter The House!

As we revealed earlier, Bigg Boss 13 viewers will witness wild card entries in the upcoming days. It is being speculated that six wild card entries will enter the house, and Bhojpuri actor Kesari Lal Yadav is one among them. As per a TOI report, Hindustani Bhau, who is a known face in the online space, might enter the Bigg Boss house. Also, entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawalla, who is often seen in political debates on news channels, and Rashami Desai's rumoured boyfriend, Arhaan Khan are speculated to be locked up in the Bigg Boss house.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "These celebs were originally scheduled to join the show early next week, but it's been delayed by a few days. Some of them have have prior commitments, and hence, can't enter on the scheduled date. Also, this is the Diwali week and almost everyone is busy with the festivities."

Earlier, there were reports that Kumkum actor Hussain Kuwajerwala will be a part of Bigg Boss 13. But the actor denied being approached for the show. Hussain was quoted as saying, "I am not participating in the show. I don't know from where these rumours have surfaced, as I haven't even received any calls from the makers."

Popular Punjabi actress and Shehnaaz Gill's arch-rival, Himanshi Khurana also denied entering the Bigg Boss house. She took to social media to clear the air. She captioned the note, "🙏🙏 final announcement."

Himanshi's note read, "From last few days rumours were doing round that I was going to Bigg Boss 13. So here is an official announcement from me. I am not going in Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and I want to clear many things with my audience and national media."

She further added, "First of all, I had a meeting with Bigg Boss team. They want me as a contestant over there for the show. But since their rules are against my values, I had avoided participation in the show. But now their rules have changed and they want me as wild card contestant, but I am jam packed with my schedule." - (sic)

Read Himanshi's complete note here:

It is also being said that Koena Mitra is not re-entering the Bigg Boss 13 house.

