Bigg Boss 13: Traders’ Body Wants Show BANNED; Says Channel Is Showing High Levels Of Vulgarity
It has been more than a week since Bigg Boss 13 started. Although Bigg Boss 13 has not lived up to the hype created by the makers, it has grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons! Yes, the concept of 'Bed Friend Forever' and a few tasks haven't gone well with a section of the viewers. Also, the 'kiss' topic that host Salman Khan took up during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, has disappointed many, so much that they took to social media to trend hashtags like 'BoycottBiggBoss13', 'JehadFelataBiggBoss' and 'UnsubscribeColorsTV'. Also, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has sent a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, urging him to impose a ban on Bigg Boss 13, on grounds of vulgarity.
Read on to know what the traders' body has to say about the show and also check out a few tweets!
Colors TV Slammed For Showing 'High Level Of Vulgarity'
As per an NDTV report, the letter read, "We invoke your kind and urgent attention towards telecasting of TV show Bigg Boss on Colors TV channel which is showing high level of vulgarity to the extent that is difficult to watch the channel in a homely atmosphere and our country's old traditional and cultural values are being tarnished in the lust of TRP and profits which cannot be allowed in a diversity nature of country like India."
‘The Concept Of ‘Bed Friend Forever’ Is Highly Deplorable’
It further said, "The concept of 'Bed Friend Forever' is highly deplorable and is against all moral ethics of the television world. The makers of the show have forgotten that it is the prime time slot on TV when this show is telecast and people of all age groups watch the show. The current show has crossed all limits of ethics."
‘What Is Happening In The Show Is Absolutely Wrong’
CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told IANS that each episode should be duly scrutinised by the Censor Board. He added, "What is happening in the show is absolutely wrong. It becomes difficult to sit and watch the show with the family."
JehadFelataBiggBoss & BoycottBiggBoss13 Trend On Twitter
The viewers too were upset with Bigg Boss 13 and trended #BoycottBiggBoss13, #JehadFelataBiggBoss and #UnsubscribeColoursTV on Twitter. The controversy started after a misleading image from a previous season in which a couple was seen kissing, went viral on social media. They mistook it to be Bigg Boss 13. Check out a few tweets!
Viewers Tweets: Nidhi Thakkar 🇮🇳
"Y ppl r watching this show, what knowledge they get by watching this show??? Now introducing new concept of sharing bed with so called ''BFFs". On a serious note Ppl watching this show shld consult psychiatrist. #जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss #BigBoss13." - (sic)
@sbajpai2811
"This show #BiggBoss is showing against our Indian Culture & trying to destroy it and ruining young generation....just spreading vulgarity. This show is promoting Love Jihad #BiggBoss must be banned #BoycottBigBoss #Boycott_BigBoss #BoycottBigBoss13 #जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss." - (sic)
Keshav Tiwari
"#UnsubscribeColoursTV It's transparent like glass now how @colourstv1 , #BigBoss13 are encouraging love jihad. It's high time to unsubscribe colours TV." - (sic)
Pradeep & Ihsiv
Pradeep: #Boycott_BigBoss #UnsubscribeColoursTV Big Boss , Roadies , Splitsvilla ..Etc , These programms are good for nothing. They are just spoiling Indian Culture & Hindu Tradition. - (sic)
Ihsiv: Cheapster..#UnsubscribeColoursTV... Playing with religious emotions...@BeingSalmanKhan not acceptable...you use to potray fair image of urs..but "as expected"..finally u unmask urself. - (sic)
(Images Source: Twitter)
Most Read: Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Witnesses Major Drop; Choti Sardarni At 6th Spot