Bigg Boss 13: Traders’ Body Wants Show BANNED; Says Channel Is Showing High Levels Of Vulgarity

Colors TV Slammed For Showing 'High Level Of Vulgarity'

As per an NDTV report, the letter read, "We invoke your kind and urgent attention towards telecasting of TV show Bigg Boss on Colors TV channel which is showing high level of vulgarity to the extent that is difficult to watch the channel in a homely atmosphere and our country's old traditional and cultural values are being tarnished in the lust of TRP and profits which cannot be allowed in a diversity nature of country like India."

‘The Concept Of ‘Bed Friend Forever’ Is Highly Deplorable’

It further said, "The concept of 'Bed Friend Forever' is highly deplorable and is against all moral ethics of the television world. The makers of the show have forgotten that it is the prime time slot on TV when this show is telecast and people of all age groups watch the show. The current show has crossed all limits of ethics."

‘What Is Happening In The Show Is Absolutely Wrong’

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told IANS that each episode should be duly scrutinised by the Censor Board. He added, "What is happening in the show is absolutely wrong. It becomes difficult to sit and watch the show with the family."

JehadFelataBiggBoss & BoycottBiggBoss13 Trend On Twitter

The viewers too were upset with Bigg Boss 13 and trended #BoycottBiggBoss13, #JehadFelataBiggBoss and #UnsubscribeColoursTV on Twitter. The controversy started after a misleading image from a previous season in which a couple was seen kissing, went viral on social media. They mistook it to be Bigg Boss 13. Check out a few tweets!

Viewers Tweets: Nidhi Thakkar 🇮🇳

"Y ppl r watching this show, what knowledge they get by watching this show??? Now introducing new concept of sharing bed with so called ''BFFs". On a serious note Ppl watching this show shld consult psychiatrist. #जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss #BigBoss13." - (sic)

@sbajpai2811

"This show #BiggBoss is showing against our Indian Culture & trying to destroy it and ruining young generation....just spreading vulgarity. This show is promoting Love Jihad #BiggBoss must be banned #BoycottBigBoss #Boycott_BigBoss #BoycottBigBoss13 #जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss." - (sic)

Keshav Tiwari

"#UnsubscribeColoursTV It's transparent like glass now how @colourstv1 , #BigBoss13 are encouraging love jihad. It's high time to unsubscribe colours TV." - (sic)

Pradeep & Ihsiv

Pradeep: #Boycott_BigBoss #UnsubscribeColoursTV Big Boss , Roadies , Splitsvilla ..Etc , These programms are good for nothing. They are just spoiling Indian Culture & Hindu Tradition. - (sic)

Ihsiv: Cheapster..#UnsubscribeColoursTV... Playing with religious emotions...@BeingSalmanKhan not acceptable...you use to potray fair image of urs..but "as expected"..finally u unmask urself. - (sic)