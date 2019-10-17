Bigg Boss 13: Tweeple Slam Devoleena For Body Shaming Shehnaz; Koena Mitra To Return To The House?

@Iam_vsAl

"Why is this #DevoleenaBhattacharjee trying to become heroine ? Safe hai toh safe rahe na. Oversmart Kyun ban rahi ho ? #BB13 #BiggBoss13." - (sic)

@MaheshShenoy12

"THIS Is real face of cunning vamp #DevoleenaBhattacharjee

- Danced like cheap flirt while bursting Abu's balloon

- Yelled shouted at #KoenaMitra when th topic wasnt even related to Devoleena

- Called #RashmiDesai meethichuri n thn fake supported

#BB13 #BiggBoss13 #WeekendKaVaar." - (sic)

@MadAngle3

"Now people should come against Highly disgraceful comment by #DevoleenaBhattacharjee to #ShehnazGill She bodyshamed her by comparing her with cow! @BeingSalmanKhan sir please take action against it #bb13." - (sic)

@MamtaParmar19

"#DevoleenaBhattacharjee behaving like mandir ke jo log bethye h or koi khana dene atte h wo log kese china japti karte exactly the same way she wz doing.👎👎👎 Highly disappointing. Sanskari bahu to devil babes. She need to learn manners#BiggBoss #bb13." - (sic)

Koena Mitra To Re-enter?

Meanwhile, it is being said that the evicted contestant, Koena Mitra might re-enter the Bigg Boss house! It has to be recalled that netizens were extremely disappointed with Dalljiet and Koena's elimination. A section of viewers had also slammed Salman Khan for supporting Shehnaz Gill over Koena Mitra. Well, if this report is true, then we are sure that her fans will rejoice her re-entry.