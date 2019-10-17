Bigg Boss 13: Tweeple Slam Devoleena For Body Shaming Shehnaz; Koena Mitra To Return To The House?
In the previous episode in Bigg Boss 13 house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee got into a spat with Shehnaz Gill. She told her, "Tumhein dekhne se acha mai gaay ko dekh lun (Better to see a cow than you)." - (sic). Netizens didn't like the Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena aka Gopi 'sanskari' bahu body shaming Shehnaz and slammed her for the disgraceful comment. They called her a 'cunning vamp'. Take a look at a few comments.
@Iam_vsAl
"Why is this #DevoleenaBhattacharjee trying to become heroine ? Safe hai toh safe rahe na. Oversmart Kyun ban rahi ho ? #BB13 #BiggBoss13." - (sic)
@MaheshShenoy12
"THIS Is real face of cunning vamp #DevoleenaBhattacharjee
- Danced like cheap flirt while bursting Abu's balloon
- Yelled shouted at #KoenaMitra when th topic wasnt even related to Devoleena
- Called #RashmiDesai meethichuri n thn fake supported
#BB13 #BiggBoss13 #WeekendKaVaar." - (sic)
@MadAngle3
"Now people should come against Highly disgraceful comment by #DevoleenaBhattacharjee to #ShehnazGill She bodyshamed her by comparing her with cow! @BeingSalmanKhan sir please take action against it #bb13." - (sic)
@MamtaParmar19
"#DevoleenaBhattacharjee behaving like mandir ke jo log bethye h or koi khana dene atte h wo log kese china japti karte exactly the same way she wz doing.👎👎👎 Highly disappointing. Sanskari bahu to devil babes. She need to learn manners#BiggBoss #bb13." - (sic)
Koena Mitra To Re-enter?
Meanwhile, it is being said that the evicted contestant, Koena Mitra might re-enter the Bigg Boss house! It has to be recalled that netizens were extremely disappointed with Dalljiet and Koena's elimination. A section of viewers had also slammed Salman Khan for supporting Shehnaz Gill over Koena Mitra. Well, if this report is true, then we are sure that her fans will rejoice her re-entry.
