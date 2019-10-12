Bigg Boss 13 Unseen Undekha: Asim Riaz Opens Up About His Struggling Days

Bigg Boss Season 13 is in full swing and the contestants do not seem to shy away from talking about their personal lives in front of the camera. In the latest clip of VOOT's Unseen Undekha, catch the hotshot model Asim Riaz open up about his struggles during his early years in Mumbai.

"I never wanted to become a model or an actor or anything. I just came to Bombay because of dad. He was like ... your brother is also a doctor, your sister is also studying so at least go and get some exposure and find an aim in life. I came here for four months forcefully for a course. But once I was here, I felt that it was time to earn respect, I was eighteen! I felt like I should do something in life and think about it," expresses Asim.

Asim further adds, "I never let go of any opportunity. I always had it in my mind that for modelling you need to have a fit body and need to take good pictures. So, I always gave my 100% in this aspect. It's not like I had work every day, but there was always hope that I will get work." He further added that consistency and dedication are the key to success.

He revealed, "There was a time when I had eight pack abs and my waist size was 27 because my dad used to give me 100 bucks a day in 2012. I used to live in a PG, but after six months when I was on my own, I used to eat cereal for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I lost so much of weight that I was 64 kgs, but that helped me make a successful career in modelling."

Struggle is a part of life and everyone, including the celebrity contestants of Bigg Boss Season 13 have to go through it. Watch more contestants speak about their struggle stories exclusively on VOOT's Unseen Undekha.

