Bigg Boss 13 Unseen Undekha: Hindustani Bhau Advices Rashami Desai To Manage Her Anger

Known for his 'bindass' attitude and outspoken behaviour, Hindustani Bhau and his 'Pehli Fursat mein nikal' has won many hearts inside as well as outside the Bigg Boss house. In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant was spotted explaining and advising Rashami Desai on how to control anger and play a game.

"Mein 12 saal ka tha tab se khopdi chalake yaha pohcha hu," reveals a serious Vikas aka Bhau. On being further enquired by Rashami he explains, "Mein 11 saal ka tha tab se kaam kiya hai. Pehle gymkhana mein ballboy ka kaam kiya, train mein aggarbatti becha, ladies bar mein plate dhoya, chotu ka kaam kiya, chinese k gaadi pein plate dhoya par pagaar (salary) nahi milta tha. Jo bacha hua rehta tha wo thaili (polythene bag) mein dalke ghar pe laata tha. Bohot kaam kiya, duniyadaari dekha hai. Mein Logo ko pehchantaye, kiski aukat kidar hai janta hai."

Both Rashami and Shehnaaz are in awe with this revelation as a curious Rashami asks, "Achha? Meri batao?", to which he elaborates, "Tereko nahi samjha hai mein abhi tak. Teri kasam nahi samjha!"

Rashami then asks the reason behind this, to which he adds, "Par ek baat hai, ki tu dil ki saaf hai, par tera khel nahi samaj aaya abhi tak."

"Khel to hai hi nahi. Seedha chalo toh seedha," says a sincere Rashami, but Hindustani Bhau is quick in interrupting and tries to tell her that she has a world of her own and also plays a game whenever required.

He further tells her, "Tu top 5 mein hai aur game khelte samay gussa nahi hona. Ye samaj ki mein teko gurumantra de raha hu bada bhai samajke. Jitna wo samne wala chidega utn awo pagal hoga aur pagal pan mein kuch bh karega par gussa nahi karna."

Well, looks like Hindustani bhau is Rashami's new found guru inside the house. We hope that she takes his advice seriously and goes ahead in the game.

