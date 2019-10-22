Bigg Boss 13 Unseen Undekha: Is Something Cooking Between Siddharth Shukla And Aarti Singh?

Bigg Boss 13 is keeping us all entertained and building audience curiosity with all the drama going on in the house. The new bonds that are emerging and blossoming are providing 100% entertainment to the viewers. In an exclusive Bigg Boss's Unseen Undekha clip on VOOT, Sidharth Shukla is seen sharing his childhood memory with Aarti Singh and both are seen getting nostalgic together.

Siddharth Shukla says, "Yeh dekhta hoon na, iss aadmi, joh jeans mein, uss aadmi ko baithe huye." Aarti agrees and says, "Mujhe aise lagta hai ki koi baitha hai." Siddharth continues, "Toh muhje lagta hai, bachpan mein jab mummy bolti thi na, ki beta beej khalega toh tere andar se pedh niklega."

Aarti asks, "Kya khalega?" and then Siddharth repeats himself to which Aarti breaks into a laugh and Siddharth continues to say, "Toh meko lagta hai ki yeh wohi aadmi hai, jin logo ne beej kha liya hai." Then Siddharth looks at Aarti as though staring at her and asks her, "Teri mummy ne kabhi bola kabhi?" Aarti responds in affirmation and says, "Haan bola hai."

Siddharth further goes on to narrate an interesting childhood incident, when he actually ended up eating a seed and told his mother "Maine beej kha liya!" and his mother casually replied, "Oh tune beej kha liya, accha toh ab tere se pedh nikal aayega." Siddharth continues, "Toh main humesha sochta tha ki meri mummy pagal ho gayi hai, kitne aasani se bol diya. Aur meko laga saare pedh aise nikalte hain."

Aarti is intensely looking at Siddharth and then he says, "Toh, of course, I was very young. Toh maine bola ki main aise khade rahoonga, log mere pe pathar maarenge, kuch bhi karenge, main aise hi rahoonga, kuch nahin kar paoonga, Shit! Mummy se milna hoga toh kaise milonga? Toh mujhe bahut kharaab lagta tha, aur meri mummy aise bol ke nikal jaati thi. Toh main bolta tha ki yeh kya hai be aurat, poora time toh pyaar dikhati hain aur ab!"

Aarti is enjoying this incident and keeps laughing, Siddharth adds, "Mujhe yaad hai, woh phase na, jab aise hota tha na, tab main aisa hota tha, ki kyun beej nikal ke kyun nahin diya meko?"

This certainly looks like there is something cooking between Siddharth Shukla and Aarti Singh as they are getting close and are turning out to be each other's emotional support. Let's see where this relationship is heading.

