Bigg Boss 13 Unseen Undekha: Journalist Shefali Bagga Takes Acting Lessons From Dalljiet

In just a few days, the game inside the Bigg Boss 13 house seems to be getting intense and the contestants are facing the challenges with all their might. In a quest to enter the finale approaching in 4 weeks, everyone is trying to make the right connection in the house and be safe from nominations. In this clip of VOOT's Unseen Undekha, Shefali Bagga is seen taking acting classes from Dalljiet Kaur while Koena Mitra shares a few tips with her.

During a conversation, Shefali Bagga asks Dalljiet Kaur from where did she learn acting and she replies by saying, "I haven't learnt acting from anywhere specific, I learnt it with experience. I used to do a lot of episodes on different shows. I was practically paid to learn."

A curious Shefali then asks her, "How long have you been doing this?" Dalljiet replies, "14 years now." Upon hearing this, Shefali Bagga tries to confirm her age and Dalljiet reveals that she is 36. Shefali then comments, "Dude! If someone looks at you and then looks at me, they'll think we're the same age. You look like you're just 25 or 26, 10 years younger than your actual age."

Later, during the conversation, Shefali asks Dalljiet to teach her how to act by giving her a situation. Dalljiet thinks about it and narrates the situation, "You enter a room and you see that your ex-husband is getting close with someone and you have to go there and tell him that if you see this girl again, it won't be good for you. It can also be a case that the girl is the one who is interested and trying to get close to him while he is innocent but you're very possessive. You have to warn the girl that the next time you touch him, it won't end well. How will you say that?"

Overhearing the conversation, Koena Mitra enters and sits close to the duo. On spotting that the diva herself is taking note of the situation, Dalljiet asks Shefali to approach Koena as the girl from the situation. Once the scene begins, Shefali and Koena get into their respective characters and after the end of role play, Dalljiet comments, "Koena was so good, she owned you! You tried so hard to play a negative role seriously and Koena very easily broke your role."

Well, looks like Shefali is making all possible efforts to make a strong connection with the ladies of the house?

Most Read: Jennifer's Beyhadh 2 Promo Out: Maya's Hatred To Overarch All Boundaries; Harshad Chopda Wishes Luck