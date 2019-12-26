Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Reveals His Take On Sidharth-Rashami's War; Wants Shehnaz To Win The Show

Vikas On His Bigg Boss Journey

When Vikas entered the house, many expected that he would create fights in the house, but this didn't happen. Regarding the same, he said, "I used to invest energies where I shouldn't. Now, when I know there's no point in investing energy at a certain place, tell me why should I? Now, I control things better as I understand people. I have also made a firm rule for myself. The best rule of a war is to not have one. It's time we pichkao our egos, the world is going crazy with only egos and manipulations."

Contestants Are Fighting & Just Surviving

Without revealing the names, Vikas said that there are two 'shaatirs' in the house. He also felt that most of the contestants are not enjoying the game are getting into fights and are just surviving.

But, he added that a few days before he left the show, he saw a lot of good things like ‘SidNaz (Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill) getting together' and ‘Asim becoming the captain' of the house.

Vikas On Rashami & Sid’s War

Vikas said that he and Sidharth formed a very unlikely friendship in the house. When asked about his take on Sid and Rashami's war, the producer asked the audience to watch Saturday's episode. He told the entertainment portal, "See the Weekend Ka Vaar this Saturday. You will realise that dono ka fault nahin hai, na Sid ka na Rashmi ka. Salman sir says that, 'Listen to him (Vikas). He's telling you the truth'."

The Producer Wants Shehnaz To Win Bigg Boss 13

When asked who will win this season, he said, "I want Shehnaz to win. She is so much fun. She doesn't attack people. I like Asim and Sid too."

Vikas Jets Off To Thailand With Ekta & Gang

Post Bigg Boss, Vikas jetted off with his friends - Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna and Ridhima Pandit to Thailand to celebrate the New Year. Vikas and Ekta shared a few videos on their Instagram stories.