      Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, who calls himself a 'sanskari playboy', was seen without his wig. The video of the actor sans wig went viral on social media and netizens wondered if he forgot to wear his wig! In the video, the actor was seen with short hair. The Bigg Boss contestant was seen roaming around the washroom area and talking to Mahira Sharma.

      Shiningbollywood shared the video and captioned it, "Lol! Did Paras Chhabra forgot to wear his wig?" One of the users commented, "Jaise paras k baal waisa khud paras. Fake!," Another user wrote, "I noticed it!!! Omg I thought maybe my eyes were playing tricks but then no one on social media said anything so I didn't think anything of it until today 😂😂"

      Bigg Boss 13: Viral Video! Paras Chhabra Forgets To Wear Wig!

      It has to be recalled that earlier too, his wig had come off during a task. The video of the same went viral on social media. A user took to Twitter and shared the video. He captioned the video, "Jub Meetha #ParasChhabra ki wig udh gyi thi."

      Regarding the wig, Paras' estranged best friend Dev Banerejee told Spotboye, "Paras was balding when we were friends. He was balding not from the front or back at least till then, but from the middle. We had spoken about this and he had told me that he's planning to wear a wig. So, I am not surprised if he's wearing one now."

      He further added, "When I saw him in Bigg Boss, I couldn't sense that his hair has changed. Because when I was with him, his hair was thick from the front and he used to blow dry and nicely arrange it."

      Lol! Did Paras Chhabra forgot to wear his wig? #BiggBoss13 #SalmanKhan #ParasChhabra #MahiraSharma

      (Social media posts are not edited.)

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 14:47 [IST]
