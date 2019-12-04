Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Confesses He Still Loves Madhurima Tuli

Vishal Aditya Singh was surprised after watching his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli enter the Bigg Boss 13 house. Although he ignored her (as it was a task), he couldn't resist and opened the door for her, on her way out. Vishal was seen smiling post her exit, while his Bigg Boss inmate Shehnaz Gill asked if he loves her. He was also seen confessing that he loves and respects her. Also, Rashami Desai said that it was sweet of him to open the door.

Post her exit, Rashami told Vishal, "Woh darwaza kholna, yeh sab uska drama hai. Hum ek doosre ko bohot achche se jaante hai, so I just know it (Opening the door was just drama, we know each other well)," while Madhurima was watching the same from a secret room.

Vishal admitted that he still loves Madhurima and said, "Maine kabhi yeh deny hi nahi kiya ki I love her (I never denied that I love her). I respect her and love her." He told Shehnaz that they had compatibility issues and their relationship was abusive. Vishal also added that they have moved on.

The Nach Baliye 9 contestant further added that there was no chance for reconciliation between him and Madhurima. When his inmates urged him to not rule out the possibility altogether, he revealed that they spent about four months together during Nach Baliye, which was the longest amount of time that he ever spent with her, but there was no rekindling of their romance.

On the other hand, after Madhurima entered the house (from the secret room), she told the other contestants that Vishal and she came third in Nach Baliye 9 and everything ended on a good note. But she was upset with Vishal as he said a few things about her in the media. The actress added that she will sort out things with him in the Bigg Boss house.

Madhurima also confronted Vishal about the same, but he didn't say much. The actress told Vishal that Nach Baliye was a hit because of them (not just him). She also clarified that she has come to Bigg Boss for her (not for him).

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Feels She And Siddharth Shukla Will Be A Disaster Together; Calls Sana Fake