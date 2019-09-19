English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 13: Vivian Dsena To Participate? Pavitra Punia Is NOT Quitting Baalveer For Anything!

    By
    |

    Bigg Boss 13 will kick-start soon and we have been getting constant updates regarding the contestants list. A new name to join the list is Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor, Vivian Dsena. Well, this is quite surprising as earlier, there were reports of his ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee joining the show. Although there is no confirmation from Vahbiz yet, there are reports that Vivian is actually considering to participate!

    On the other hand, it was said that Naagin actress Pavitra Punia will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. There was a buzz that she might quit Baalveer Returns to join the controversial reality show. But the actress clarified to Spotboye that she is not ready to quit Baalveer for anything!

    Bigg Boss 13: Vivian Dsena To Participate? Pavitra Punia Is NOT Quitting Baalveer For Anything!

    Pavitra was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I am not going to quit Baalveer for anything. Jab tak Baalveer zinda hai main toh yeh show nahi chhodne waali hoon. But I will also not deny that I was in talks for Bigg Boss 13."

    She further added, "However, that was three-four months back and I was ready for it but they wanted one-and-a-half month to decide the final names. And for that, I couldn't keep Baalveer on hold. So, I had to take a wise decision and I decided to go for Baalveer. I am very much committed to this show."

    The makers of Bigg Boss 13 had already revealed four promos in which they revealed the major twist - the contestants will reach the finale in just four weeks, but even after that the battle will continue! The show will apparently air its finale episode in January 2020.

    Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.

    Most Read: Nia Sharma Dances Like There's No Tomorrow; Ravi Dubey, Surbhi & Others Attend Her Birthday Bash

    More BIGG BOSS 13 News

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue