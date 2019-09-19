Bigg Boss 13: Vivian Dsena To Participate? Pavitra Punia Is NOT Quitting Baalveer For Anything!

Bigg Boss 13 will kick-start soon and we have been getting constant updates regarding the contestants list. A new name to join the list is Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor, Vivian Dsena. Well, this is quite surprising as earlier, there were reports of his ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee joining the show. Although there is no confirmation from Vahbiz yet, there are reports that Vivian is actually considering to participate!

On the other hand, it was said that Naagin actress Pavitra Punia will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. There was a buzz that she might quit Baalveer Returns to join the controversial reality show. But the actress clarified to Spotboye that she is not ready to quit Baalveer for anything!

Pavitra was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I am not going to quit Baalveer for anything. Jab tak Baalveer zinda hai main toh yeh show nahi chhodne waali hoon. But I will also not deny that I was in talks for Bigg Boss 13."

She further added, "However, that was three-four months back and I was ready for it but they wanted one-and-a-half month to decide the final names. And for that, I couldn't keep Baalveer on hold. So, I had to take a wise decision and I decided to go for Baalveer. I am very much committed to this show."

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 had already revealed four promos in which they revealed the major twist - the contestants will reach the finale in just four weeks, but even after that the battle will continue! The show will apparently air its finale episode in January 2020.

