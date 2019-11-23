    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13: Angry Salman Khan Blasts Siddharth Shukla & Himanshi; Asks Asim To Walk Out

      This week, Bigg Boss 13 contestants were involved in a lot of unnecessary fighting. They were also seen shouting at the top of their voices. Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fight was the most-talked-about. Also, Himanshi Khurana pushed Shehnaz Gill during an argument, which hasn't gone down well with the viewers. Bigg Boss's host Salman Khan will be addressing all these issues in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He will be seen lashing out at all the contestants, especially Siddharth, Asim and Himanshi for unnecessary fighting/pushing. Also, the most awaited moment of the week - the eviction - will there be any elimination during Weekend Ka Vaar? Read on!

      Salman Khan Says This Week Is One Of The Worst Weeks

      Salman Khan Says This Week Is One Of The Worst Weeks

      In one of the videos shared by Colors TV, Salman Khan is seen saying that this week has been one of the worst weeks in terms of fights, without any reason, in the history of Bigg Boss. He added that two fighters (Siddharth and Asim) have been brawling like dogs. He further added, "Thank God, mein idhar hun, uss ghar mein nahi. Marna hain toh yehi pe maro na. Kya hoga... Show se nikal jawoge na." - (sic)

      Salman Lashes Out At Siddharth & Asim

      Salman Lashes Out At Siddharth & Asim

      Then the scene is cut to Asim asking Salman as to what he thinks of him. Salman answers, "Aap chup hi baitoge toh accha hoga." He slams Siddharth saying, "Shukla ji, aako bahot gussa hai, bade lambe, chowde ho, kabi aazmana chahoge aap. Baahar ajawo toh, azma lena khabi." - (sic)

      The Actor Asks Asim To Walk Out Of The Show

      The Actor Asks Asim To Walk Out Of The Show

      Salman is also seen telling that he has been a part of many seasons, but no one has pushed anyone in such a way and still stayed in the house; you guys are provoking each other to fight, opines the host. Further, when Asim tells Salman that he is ready to walk out of the show right now, if he is at fault, the latter asks him to do the same!

      He Lashes Out At Himanshi & Questions Shefali

      He Lashes Out At Himanshi & Questions Shefali

      As per the buzz, the host will also be seen lashing out at Himanshi for unnecessarily pushing Shehnaz Gill during an argument. He will also be seen calling her innocence as ‘drama'. Further, the Dabangg actor warned the contestants and said that they will be out of the show if they continue to do so (pushing each other). Shefali Jariwala will also be questioned about the captaincy task in which she was the ‘sanchalak'.

      Fun Tasks

      Fun Tasks

      Coming to the tasks and the entertainment part of Weekend Ka Vaar, there will be a ‘spray task' where Salman will be making a statement and contestants have to identify who said it and spray the foam on that person. ‘Sultani Akhada' will be between Sid and Asim.

      Panellists Of Weekend Ka Vaar

      Panellists Of Weekend Ka Vaar

      This time the panellists will be Asim's brother Umar Riaz, Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri, Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi, MTV Splitsvilla's Rannvijay Sinha, and TV's adorable couple - Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij.

      Story first published: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 16:23 [IST]
