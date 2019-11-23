Bigg Boss 13: Angry Salman Khan Blasts Siddharth Shukla & Himanshi; Asks Asim To Walk Out

Salman Khan Says This Week Is One Of The Worst Weeks

In one of the videos shared by Colors TV, Salman Khan is seen saying that this week has been one of the worst weeks in terms of fights, without any reason, in the history of Bigg Boss. He added that two fighters (Siddharth and Asim) have been brawling like dogs. He further added, "Thank God, mein idhar hun, uss ghar mein nahi. Marna hain toh yehi pe maro na. Kya hoga... Show se nikal jawoge na." - (sic)

Salman Lashes Out At Siddharth & Asim

Then the scene is cut to Asim asking Salman as to what he thinks of him. Salman answers, "Aap chup hi baitoge toh accha hoga." He slams Siddharth saying, "Shukla ji, aako bahot gussa hai, bade lambe, chowde ho, kabi aazmana chahoge aap. Baahar ajawo toh, azma lena khabi." - (sic)

The Actor Asks Asim To Walk Out Of The Show

Salman is also seen telling that he has been a part of many seasons, but no one has pushed anyone in such a way and still stayed in the house; you guys are provoking each other to fight, opines the host. Further, when Asim tells Salman that he is ready to walk out of the show right now, if he is at fault, the latter asks him to do the same!

He Lashes Out At Himanshi & Questions Shefali

As per the buzz, the host will also be seen lashing out at Himanshi for unnecessarily pushing Shehnaz Gill during an argument. He will also be seen calling her innocence as ‘drama'. Further, the Dabangg actor warned the contestants and said that they will be out of the show if they continue to do so (pushing each other). Shefali Jariwala will also be questioned about the captaincy task in which she was the ‘sanchalak'.

Fun Tasks

Coming to the tasks and the entertainment part of Weekend Ka Vaar, there will be a ‘spray task' where Salman will be making a statement and contestants have to identify who said it and spray the foam on that person. ‘Sultani Akhada' will be between Sid and Asim.

Panellists Of Weekend Ka Vaar

This time the panellists will be Asim's brother Umar Riaz, Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri, Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi, MTV Splitsvilla's Rannvijay Sinha, and TV's adorable couple - Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij.