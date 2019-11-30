    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bigg Boss & Salman Surprise Contestants; Vishal & Rashami Steal Pasta

      By
      |

      According to the latest promos, today's Bigg Boss 13 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode seems to be interesting as Bigg Boss and Salman Khan will be seen surprising the contestants. Also, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai will be caught by Bigg Boss for stealing pasta. He will be punishing the other contestants as well by taking away the items they won during the luxury budget task. As Vishal announces the same to the housemates, Siddharth, who is the captain of the Bigg Boss house, loses his cool and gets into a major argument with the former. Even Paras Chhabra is irked with Rashami and Vishal's behaviour. Read on to know what's in store in the upcoming episode.

      Bigg Boss’s Mid-night Surprise To The Contestants

      Bigg Boss’s Mid-night Surprise To The Contestants

      As per the promo, Bigg Boss calls the contestants to the garden area at midnight and announces that this season has been a huge success. Apparently, Bigg Boss will also be surprising the contestants by informing them of the show's extension. Bigg Boss says, "Iss season mein kuch aisa hua, jo Bigg Boss ke itihaas main phele kabhi nahi hua. Kyukin yeh season hamare saare anumaano se aage nikal gaya. Aur abb iss season ka finale hoga..."

      Salman Khan Surprises Contestants

      Salman Khan Surprises Contestants

      Also, Salman appears on the TV screen and Siddharth Shukla, who will be seen relaxing on the couch in the living area, will be surprised to see the host. Siddharth wasn't ready for the weekend episode shoot and so were a few other contestants! Hindustani Bhau will be seen running to the room to wear a shirt.

      Who Will Be Saved From Next Week’s Eviction?

      Who Will Be Saved From Next Week’s Eviction?

      Apart from Bigg Boss, Salman Khan will also be seen praising the contestants as the show is breaking all records and getting good TRPs. As per BiggBoss_Tak's tweet, the host will ask the contestants to name one among them who is strong (that particular contestant will be getting immunity - i.e., will be safe from next week's eviction).

      Weekend Ka Vaar Guests

      Weekend Ka Vaar Guests

      Mahima Makwana and Askhit Sukreja will be seen promoting their new show Shubharambh. Yaad piya ki aane lagi's Divya Khosla will be seen as special guest. Also, Pati Patni Aur Woh actors - Ananya Pandey, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen promoting their film on the show.

      Tasks

      Tasks

      'Caller of the week' will be seen questioning Siddharth Shukla about changing sides (from Asim Riaz to Paras Chhabra). The housemates will be playing 'Balloon task' and will be seen busting 'galat fehmi ke gubaree'.

      Devoleena To Exit; Wild Card Contestants To Enter

      Devoleena To Exit; Wild Card Contestants To Enter

      As we had revealed earlier, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will exit the show as she has been advised rest by doctors (but she will re-enter soon). It is being said that Vishal Aditya Singh's ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli will enter the show as a wild card entry. Also, Shefali Bagga and Rashami's alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan will be re-entering the show.

      Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: BIG SURPRISES! Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan And Shefali To Enter; Devoleena Hospitalised!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue