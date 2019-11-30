Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bigg Boss & Salman Surprise Contestants; Vishal & Rashami Steal Pasta

Bigg Boss’s Mid-night Surprise To The Contestants

As per the promo, Bigg Boss calls the contestants to the garden area at midnight and announces that this season has been a huge success. Apparently, Bigg Boss will also be surprising the contestants by informing them of the show's extension. Bigg Boss says, "Iss season mein kuch aisa hua, jo Bigg Boss ke itihaas main phele kabhi nahi hua. Kyukin yeh season hamare saare anumaano se aage nikal gaya. Aur abb iss season ka finale hoga..."

Salman Khan Surprises Contestants

Also, Salman appears on the TV screen and Siddharth Shukla, who will be seen relaxing on the couch in the living area, will be surprised to see the host. Siddharth wasn't ready for the weekend episode shoot and so were a few other contestants! Hindustani Bhau will be seen running to the room to wear a shirt.

Who Will Be Saved From Next Week’s Eviction?

Apart from Bigg Boss, Salman Khan will also be seen praising the contestants as the show is breaking all records and getting good TRPs. As per BiggBoss_Tak's tweet, the host will ask the contestants to name one among them who is strong (that particular contestant will be getting immunity - i.e., will be safe from next week's eviction).

Weekend Ka Vaar Guests

Mahima Makwana and Askhit Sukreja will be seen promoting their new show Shubharambh. Yaad piya ki aane lagi's Divya Khosla will be seen as special guest. Also, Pati Patni Aur Woh actors - Ananya Pandey, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen promoting their film on the show.

Tasks

'Caller of the week' will be seen questioning Siddharth Shukla about changing sides (from Asim Riaz to Paras Chhabra). The housemates will be playing 'Balloon task' and will be seen busting 'galat fehmi ke gubaree'.

Devoleena To Exit; Wild Card Contestants To Enter

As we had revealed earlier, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will exit the show as she has been advised rest by doctors (but she will re-enter soon). It is being said that Vishal Aditya Singh's ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli will enter the show as a wild card entry. Also, Shefali Bagga and Rashami's alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan will be re-entering the show.